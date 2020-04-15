Morton News

Announcements: Following some confusing reports concerning citizens making protective face masks for distribution, it has now been designated to be useful and encouraged. If readers who enjoy sewing and have materials on hand to make these essential barriers of protection from the COVID-19 Virus, please do so. The MSU/Scott County Extension Service may be contacted at 601-732-4241 if you have supplies that need to be distributed where needed.

A note of appreciation goes out to Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton, from the Morton MHV Club, for signing the Proclamation declaring April to be recognized as Blue Ribbon Month against Child Abuse.

Congratulations to: Jorian Jackson of Morton on being selected as a freshman Class Favorite at East Central Community College.

Prayers and concerns for: Scott Thomas of Salt Lake City, Utah (nephew of Jimmy Farris), Ricky and Connie Parker, James Palmer, Sonny Williams-MHS graduate of Florence, (Sam Latham of Brandon, Charley and Ellen Weatherly of Starkville-request of the Melvin Rolands) and all who were impacted by the extremely violent weather on Easter Sunday.

Sympathy to the families of: Lloyd Eugene Gray, Paul Lee Comans and Alice Mason Dukes.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Prayers for travel blessings for all personnel who will leave their homes to render assistance in the medical field and tornado, flood and other weather related assistance.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: This message is of great importance at this time in our history and at all times. It has been an inspiration for this columnist on a daily basis not only in times of distress. The author is unknown but was inspired by the message found in her deceased father’s possessions, titled “Tell Her.” With liberty to present it for everyone the title is now “Tell Them.”

Amid the cares of life, in spite of toil and business strife; if you value your family and friends...Tell Them! Prove to them you don’t forget the bond to which the seal is set; They’re of life’s sweets, the sweetest yet...Tell Them! When days are dark and deeply blue, they have troubles, same as you; show them that your love is true..Tell Them! Your love for them is no mistake, you feel it, dreaming or awake; don’t conceal it, for their sake...Tell them! Don’t act, if they have passed their prime, as though to please them were a crime; if ever you loved them now’s the time...Tell them! They’ll return, for each kindness a hundredfold of tenderness; hearts like theirs were made to bless...Tell Them! Your love flows strong, well knowing them all is as our own; don’t wait to “Carve it on a Stone”...Tell Them!