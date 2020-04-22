Morton News

Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution for April is Friday, March 24 beginning around 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. The first distribution date in the month was April 10.

A curfew for the City of Morton was voted on by the Board of Aldermen. It is from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and will apply to all citizens, except those essential workers going to and from work as long as the “shelter in place” ordinance is in effect.

City of Morton Board of Aldermen meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the city board room. All citizens who have an interest are invited to attend.

BE AWARE that many attempts at fraud are rampant during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Do not respond to any attempts to sell any cure. Some are even claiming to be sponsored by the VA Hospital. Do not respond!!!

Congratulations to: Christian Hollis on being recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, National Leadership and Honors Organization at the University of Mississippi. The organization is dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development and lifelong professional fulfillment.

To: Samayah Hord of Pulaski on being among the ECCC students winning top honors at the DECA State Career Development Conference this year. DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneuraship in business, finance, hospitality and marketing sales and service.

Prayers and concern for: Sherry Palmer, Beverly Randal Freeman, Buddy Taylor and continued concern for, Ricky and Connie Parker, James Palmer, Sam Latham (request of the Rolands) and Sonny Williams.

Sympathy to the families of: Lyndell Easterling, Otis Mae O’Cain, Rev. Dr. Jerry Norris (former pastor, Lynch Chapel UMC of Forest), Carl Allen Robertson, Bill Bailey and Dorothy Kelly.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: One of the few outlets from remaining house bound during this trying time, is to walk, even if it is only on your own surrounding property. In browsing through some inspirational material this cherished book “This is the Day”, given to me by a dear friend, the late Irene Farris was based on one of the themes for April, by Sue Monk is “The Walk.”

Our eight-year-old spaniel, Captain Marvel,was over weight and in need of exercise. My nine-year-old daughter Ann dug out the dog leash, “Mama,lets take Captain for a walk,” she said. I didn’t usually take walks, but at her urging I agreed. The three of us struck out along our neighborhood street. “Look a squirrel,” squealed Ann. “Oh Mama, see how yellow those flowers are! Why is there moss on trees? That cloud looks like a rhinocceros.”

She constantly drew my attention to the things around us. Things I knew were there, but never looked at. Cloud, sun, tree bark, grasshoppers, the smell of jonquils, the green of grass. Something began to well up in me. A sense of presence of the One who had made all of this. The line of an old hymn flickered through my head. “In the rustling of th grass I hear Him pass.” We walked on. I began trying to discover God through the ordinary things along the path, for I was finding that the sights and sounds in God’s creation could be signposts pointing to Him, like voices speaking of His mystery and beauty. And it was not like trudging through a familiar old neighborhood at all. It was like strolling into a brand new awareness of God.

Try taking a “daily walk with God” in which you take time to practice His Presence by seeing Him in the small and splendid things around you. Why, it could even spill over into your walk through the rest of the year.