Sports Hall of Fame induction postponed

Announcements: The Central MS Regional Library System has announced the reopening of the libraries in Scott County served by the CMRLS on Tuesday, July 7. Patrons of the local library serving you are asked to call for specific information on hours, activities, and protocol concerning health safety,etc.

The Scott County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 event, honoring: Ken Bramlett, Shelia Dupree, Sandra Freeman, Tommy Lee, the late Rodney Stowers, Edgar Simpson, Shay Hodge, Rex Keeton, McKinley Kincaid and Truman Moore, has been postponed once again. The new schedule is April 24, 2021 at Roosevelt State Park.

Congratulations to: Edgar and Dot Purvis on the journey across the Mid-Century line together for the celebration of 51 years of “Wedded Bliss”. May God richly bless this union throughout the year. Personal congratulations for this family.

To: Eli Manning, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) football legend on being only the third team member to have his Jersey number “10” retired. He shares this honor with his father Archie Manning and the late Chucky Mullins.

Prayers and concern for: John Michael Merchant, Brunell Boozer Howorth (native of the Pulaski Community), Bro. Scotty Cooper and continued concern for Faye Pruitt Gray.

Sympathy to the families of: Johnnie Ruth Weaver, Nellie Woodall, Infant Waylon James Johnson, A. C. Swanson, Shelby Davis, Doreen Parkman, T. B. Earrey, Dale Hollingsworth and Henry Ellenburg.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Heard “by the grapevine” that the former Miss Mississippi, Laura Lee Lewis dropped in for a visit with her “Grands” Billie and Betty Jo Lewis. It was a pleasure to see her on the TV special honoring past Miss Mississippi winners and learn of her accomplishments and adventures since serving as representative for her state.

The Nash family, Kelly, Liz, Misty, Christopher and friend, Chris Mathis report having a nice outing on the Gulf coast, with lodgings at the Holllywood Hotel. While there they enjoyed seeing young master Christopher have a blast in the hotel’s atttractions such as the Lazy River, swimming pool, hot tub and the special eats/treats and activities found at the local Chucky Cheese. Needless to say the other family members had a great time and safe travels, too.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: The spouse and I celebrated our 63rd wedding anniversary on July 5. The family/friends joke has stuck with us, that many fought to find “Independence” but we gave ours up the next day. Oh well, that’s how life goes. But I did find out during our courting days that a woman needs a chaperon until she gets a chap of her own.

Saw this interesting article concerning love in the later years and even though we are blessed, hopefully to enjoy a few more years of relatively good health, this article gave a hint of the future.

George age 92 and Edith 89, had decided to get married and were strolling past a drugstore when George said “Let’s go in. I have an idea.” They met the pharmacist who was was also the owner of the store, and George asked “Do you sell heart medications?”

“Of course we do,” the owner replied.

“How about support hose for circulation?” George continued, to which the owner said “Definitely.” This went on with George asking about medications hearing aids, denture supplies, wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

“We have all kinds of medications, medical supplies wheelchairs and canes,” replied the pharmacist. “May I ask why all the questions?”

George smiled, glanced shyly at Edith and said to him, “We’ve decided to get married and we’d like to use your store for our bridal registry!”