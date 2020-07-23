Announcements: Morton Public Library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A limit of three persons at a time in the building (family units will be counted as one). Masks are mandatory (supply your own) and hand sanitizer will be provided in public areas there. No group activities will be scheduled.

Correction concerning the report in the Sympathy column last week. It is with pleasure that we find that our dear Mississippi native, famous entertainer, Charlie Pride is “alive and kicking”. My source researched the report that was out there on network media and found that the announcement of his demise was a hoax. We kind of wondered why there was no mention of this in our local media. So, it is with delight that we can report this mistake.

Congratulations to: David and Rita French on the celebration of 40 Years of serving the needs of our community with excellent attention to the medical needs with prompt distribution of prescribed medications. They also provide OTC supplies and a great variety of items for great shopping right here in our hometown. It is fantastic to find unique gifts, jewelry, some clothing items and many other delights, such as an old fashioned Soda Fountain. In watching this wonderful couple go from outstanding youth to even more outstanding adults while making their town a better place has been a personal pleasure.

To: Katheryn Elizabeth Moss daughter of Becky Measells Moss (graduate of MHS) and Jeff Moss on being the recipient of many awards at her graduation as an honor graduate of the Hartfield Academy 2020 Graduation Class. She is also the granddaughter of career educator, Katie Peagler Measells and the late W. J. Measells. Her honors include: National Honor Society, the Yearbook Award (Senior Editor), Hartfield DAR Good Citizen Award, Apex Leadership Scholarship, Academic Excellence Award, member of the Executive Council-Head of School Award, Rankin County Womens Scholarship and a Mississippi College Scholarship, where she plans to attend and major in Graphic Design and Marketing.

Prayers and concern for: Bobby McGriff, Katie Miles and continued concern for John Michael Merchant, Nan Warren Ellis, Bobbie Ditcharo Roland of Harvey, Louisiana (wife of Morton native Hal Roland), Faye Pruitt Gray and Sybil Settlemire.

Sympsthy to the families of: Roby Lee Stegall, James Gerald Arney, Jr., Bessie Rose Walker, Mary Jo Webb, Hattie Lou Robinson, Jamie Lee Huff, Prentice Long, Mary Frances Smith, Cheryl (Mrs. Lamar) Denson, Brenda Anita Prestige (native of Morton) and Dan Colvin.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Dr. Clark Measells of Jefferson City Tennessee enjoyed a brief visit with his mother, Katie Peagler Measells, while in Mississippi to attend the Hartfield Academy Graduation 2020 ceremony for his niece, Katheryn Elizaberh Moss.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Straight from the lips of entertainer, Ray Stevens, so it must be true. While enjoying a stroll along the beaches of California, a man discovered a bottle buried in the sand. Of course, he dug it out to find the proverbial Genie trapped inside. Upon his escape the Genie offered him one and only one wish to be granted. Following much thought as to what he really wanted. The lucky man said “ I would love to go to Hawaii, but I’m deathly afraid to fly and I get seasick to the point of thinking that I might die. So, could you build a bridge from these lovely beaches of California to the beaches of Hawaii?” After much pondering the Genie replied that the task was one that he wasn’t sure he could grant. He asked the man if he could search his mind and find another wish to be granted. The man gave this answer after a lot of thought and said “I would like to understand women.” The Genie instantly became alert and inquired as to how many lanes he would wish to have on the bridge-two or four.