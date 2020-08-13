Announcements: We Care Mission Food distribution will be held on Friday, August 14 and Friday, August 28 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 10 a.m.-12 noon. All required documentation must be presented in order to receive food.

The “Warm Line” providing help and information on mental health issues is available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 1-601-586-3037 or 1-866-300-7948.

The MS “Hot Line” for answers to questions concerning COVID-19 is 1-877-978-6453, 24/7.

Congratulations to: Davaughn Spann, graduate of Morton High School on receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Legacy Foundation to continue his education. He will attend East Central Community College and major in Computer Systems Networks and Telecommunications. His Award is the 2020 W. L. Slaughter Memorial Academic/Athletic Scholarship.

To: Cezar Arroyes-Torres of MHS/ECCC and his partner, Jerry Davidson of Philadelphia on receiving a third place award in Financial Services at the national awards night featuring students at East Central Community College as members of the Phi Beta Lambda honorary business society.

To: Mel Roland on the celebration of his Birthday Anniversary joined by a very small group of family and friends. This event coincided with the reopening of Sam’s Diner in Morton following closure during the virus outbreak. Personal love and wishes for many more from the spouse.

Prayers and concern for: Aundria Nash of Pearl (daughter-in law of Kelly and Elizabeth Nash) and continued concern for: Earline Mitchell, Bobbie Roland, Lynda Harvey and Robert Runnels.

Sympathy to the families of: Randy Joe “Pete” Wilkerson, Ellen Kirkendall, Trey Johnston, Jimmy Ray Moulds, Sr., Jeffery Dale Watkins, Barbara Lynn Jarrell McCurdy and Craig Alan white.

Sittin’ and Thinkin’: In the following paragraph you will find 30 books of the Bible. They are hidden, some book names are overlapping two or more words, but there are 30 here. Take some time and see how much fun you can have finding them. I thought I had found them several years ago, but on counting recently, discovered only 28. Boy were the final 2 difficult to find.

This is a most remarkable puzzle. It was found by a gentleman in an airplane seat pocket on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu, keeping him occupied for hours. He enjoyed it so much; he passed it on to some friends. One friend from Illinois worked on this while fishing from his John Boat. Another friend studied it while playing his banjo. Elaine Taylor, a columnist friend wrote it in her weekly newspaper column. Another friend judges the job of solving this puzzle so involving, she brews a cup of tea to help her nerves. There will be some names that are really easy to spot, that’s a fact. Some people, however, will soon find themselves in a jam. Especially since the book names are not necessarily capitalized. Truthfully, from answers we get, we are forced to admit it usually takes a minister or scholar to see some of them at the worst. Research has shown that something is our genes is responsible for the difficulty we have in seeing the words in this paragraph. During a recent fundraising event, which featured this puzzle, the Alpha Delta Phi lemonade booth set a new record. The local paper, The Chronicle, surveyed over 200 patrons who reported that this puzzle was one of the most difficult they had ever seen. As Daniel Humana humbly puts it, “The books are all here in plain view hidden from sight.” Those able to fine all of them will hear great lamentations from those who have to be shown. One revelation that may help is that books like Timothy and Samuel may occur without their numbers. Also, keep in mind, that punctuation and spaces in the middle are normal. A chipper attitude will help you compete really well against those who claim to know the answers. Remember, there is no need for a mad exodus, there really are 30 books of the Bible lurking somewhere in this paragraph.

Key: Acts, Amos, Chronicles, Daniel, Esther, Exodus, Genesis, Hebrews, Hosea, James, Job, Joel, John, Judges, Kings, Lamentations, Luke, Malachi, Mark, Matthew, Nahum, Numbers, Peter, Philemon, Revelation, Romans, Ruth, Samuel, Timothy and Titus.

Answer next week. Good luck!!!