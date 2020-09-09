Announcements: The 2020 Fall Flower and Garden Fest will be a virtual educational event this year. The in-person fest is normally held in October on the grounds of the MSU Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station in Crystal Springs. Videos and other materials are available on the Fall Flower and Garden Fest website. Registration is not required and the content is free. The information derived from many experts in their field will be divided into seven categories (vegetable gardening, healthy cooking, flowers and arrangements, landscapes and lawn, pest and diseases, fruits for the homemaker and small-scale gardens and herbs). For more information call the MSU/Scott County Extension Office at 1-601-469-4241.

There is an urgent need for blood donations of all blood types and platelets also, especially type A-.

Congratulations to: Little Miss Vivian West (5 years old) of Hattiesburg on being chosen to represent Mississippi in an art contest for her presentation as the best works submitted on the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote. She was greeted and welcomed by the First Lady of America, Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. She is the daughter of Dr. Griffin West and Lindy (Lewis) West, granddaughter of Mark (graduate of MHS) and Loren Lewis and the great granddaughter of Billy and Betty Jo Lewis of Morton. Her father Griffin was her travel companion/escort for the exciting honor.

To: Those five Misissippi artists who were inducted into the MAX Hall of Fame in downtown Meridian. They will be honored with Walk of Fame stars along two blocks of sidewalks between the MSU Riley Center and The MAX, directly in front of the Hall of Fame on Front Street. Those honored were: Bo Diddley-guitarist, singer and songwriter (famous for the “Bo Diddley” beat); John Lee Hooker-blues singer songwriter and guitarist from Clarksdale (five-time Grammy Award winner and an inductee into both the Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame and was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000); Jerry Lee Lewis-Rock’s first great wild man (last surviving member of the celebrated musicians who founded rock-n-roll in the 1950’s); Margaret Walker-Novelist and Poet trail blazing woman among a group of talented African American women in the 1940’s (author of her first novel “Jubilee”-4 decades as a professor at Jackson State University); Tammy Wynette-One of three great pioneering women in country music (the first female country vocalist to have a million-selling album and put 20 #1 singles on the Billboard magazine country chart.

Prayers and concern for: Bobbie Eichelberger Carlisle (graduate of MHS-request of her cousin Jimmy Dale Eichelberger) and continued concern for Bobbie (Mrs. Hal) Roland, Aundria Nash, Tim Patterson, Paula Moncrief Whitlock and Earline Mitchell.

Sympathy to the families of: Jimmie Nell Rawson, Marvin Andrew Rigby, James Wendell Waggoner, Bessie Summers Ware,Billy Wayne Porter, Eddie L. Johnson, Jr., Laura Renee Turner stroud, Sheby Lynn Bell, Billy Wooten and Bro. Billy Emmons.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Nothing to report, with everyone remaining careful to isolate to the best of their ability...hopefully students returning to school with many new guidelines along with their teachers and school staff on all levels of education can travel safely. Also, hope that your Labor Day Holiday was safe and restful.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Since many houses of worship are returning to in person services, following several weeks of no meetings, limited attendance services, etc. thought you readers might enjoy some “Bulletin Blunders” from the days when it was safe to handle printed material while in the sanctuary.

1. For those who have children and don’t know it, we have a nursery downstairs. 2. During the absence of our pastor, we enjoyed the rare privilege of hearing a good sermon when J. F. Stubbs supplied our pulpit. 3. Today’s sermon “How Much Can You Drink?” with hymns from a full choir. 4. Remember in prayer the many who are sick of our church and community. 5. Irwin Benson and Jessie Carter were married October 24. So ends a beautiful friendship that began in school days. 6. Potluck supper, Prayer and medication to follow. 7. The rosebud on the alter this morning is to announce the birth of David Alan Belzer, the sin of Rev. and Mrs. Julius Belzer. 8. Next Sunday a special collection will be taken to defray the cost of the new carpet. All those wishing to do something on the new carpet will come forward and do so. 9. The preacher will preach his farewell message after which the choir will sing “Break Forth With Joy”. 10. The Rev. Adams spoke briefly, much to the delight of his congregation.

“Jokes That Can Be Told in Church”...Three boys were in the schoolyard bragging about their fathers. The first boy said, “My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, he calls it a poem and they give him $50.”

The second boy said, “That’s nothing My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, he calls it a song and they give him $100.

The third boy said, “I’ve got you both beat. My dad scribbles a few words on a piece of paper, he calls it a sermon and it takes eight people to collect all the money.