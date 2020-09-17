Announcements: The We Care Missions Food Distribution is scheduled for Friday, September 25 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. All required documentation for eligibility to receive food must be met.

In October, 2019 a ribbon cutting was held for the new entrance to Panther Stadium-MHS. The Morton Touchdown Club is now offering another opportunity to buy a brick or column in the Memory Walk. The bricks are 4”x8” and are $100 each (including engraving). The columns are $500 each and include a special plaque. A very special thanks goes out to everyone who previously purchased bricks and columns. To further this wonderful project for Morton High School please contact a Touchdown Club member or Billy Meeks to acquire a form to complete, with your desire to participate.

A word of appreciation goes out to the City of Morton for honoring those who lost their lives in the horrendous 911 attack on our nation. Local Firemen and law enforcement paid their tribute to their memory on Friday, September 11, 2020 by marching through the city.

Also, to Mayor, Gerald Keeton, on sponsoring a Community Prayer Evening for the nation, state, city ,schools, churches and citizens of our dear town. Thank you pastors, musicians/vocalists and citizens who gathered to participate in this important event.

God bless Dak Prescott on his brave admission that he has requested professional assistance to cope with depression. As a leader of strong men, members of National Professional Football teams, he expressed how the suicide of his young brother Jace, other pressures and responsibilities brought him to realize the need for help. With the isolation brought on by the pandemic, so many others are experiencing serious bouts of depression, emotional and mental health issues to the extent that suicide is increasing in our nation. If any readers are experiencing doubts or know of anyone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Congratulations to: Brent Warren (graduate of MHS), now a resident of Conehatta, on the celebration of the “BIG 5-0” with family and friends at Lees Steakhouse in Sebastopol.

To: Those MHS Panther Football Team members who were named to the Clarion Ledger “Week 2 Top Performers”. Tay Simmons-carried 16 times for 168 yards and one rushing touchdown, also 90 yards receiving and one touchdown reception.

Robert Jennings-QB went 10-for-16 for 202 yards and two passing touchdowns, carried 15 times for 150 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Deshawn Alexander-Tallied 14 tackles, five for a loss and had two forced fumbles in helping the Panthers to hold Marion to minus 49 yards of total offense. These standouts along with their team members brought home a 25-0 win.

Prayers and concern for: Jewel Hawkins Hayman, Robbie Warren, Billy Lovett, Lou Laird (grandmother of Denise Boyles), Rue (Danny) Nutt and continued concern for Paula Moncrief Whitlock and Bobbie D. Roland.

Sympathy to the families of: Hazel Boykin Smith, Bessie Summers Ware, Marc McDaniel, Vallie Burns, Patricia James, Charles R. Miller, Estelle Hamilton Smith, Ramond Hall, Robbie Warren Stevens (graduate of MHS, resident of Pascagoula-sister of Nan warren Ellis).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Harry Strohm spent the long holiday week end in Manchester, Tennessee participating in the ARFTA (A Run For The Ages) race where each participant sets their own goal based on their age. Harry finished his race as a participant 75 years of age.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As a “word tinker”, just thought that you might like to think about this little “The Same But Different” mention of sentences featuring heteronyms (words spelled the same but with different meanings and, sometimes different pronounciations.

The dump was so full that it had to refuse more refuse.

The soldier decided to desert his dessert in the desert.

Since there’s no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present.

A bass was painted on the head of the bass drum.

I did not object to the object.

The insurance was invalid for the invalid.

They were too close to the door to close it.

A seamstress and a sewer fell into a sewer line.

I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.

How can I intimate this to my most intimate friend?