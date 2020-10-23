Announcements: Don’t forget to participate in “Trick or Treat” at Morton Public Library on Friday, October 30 during business hours 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

City of Morton has suggested that those wishing to take children, of the appropriate age, to house to house “Trick or Treat” do so in a safe way (masks and distancing) during the hours of 5-9 p. m. on Saturday, October 31.

Contact your MSU/Scott County Extension Service at 601-469-4241 to find the ZOOM link for the Quick bites programs through interactive video and ZOOM this month: October 22-The “the MS Women for Agriculture Scholarship Program” will be presented by Sandra Berryhill Alesich, President Mississippi for Agriculture…October 29- “Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less” will be presented by Natasha Haynes, MSU Extension Agent IV, Rankin county.

Prayers and Concern for: Dak Prescott (NFL QB for the Dallas Cowboys-former MSU football star), Thelma Tatum, Lori Goldman, Johnny Sours (father of Tonya Moore) and continued concern for Earline Mitchell, Sam Latham, Infant Waverly Kathleen Craft, Sallie Etienne (request of the Mel Rolands), Faye Pruitt Gray and those impacted by the natural disasters throughout the nation (wildfires and Hurricane Delta).

Sympathy to the families of: Larry Reynolds, William Waldrip, Vonnie Gwynne (Keeton) Eichelberger and Frances Lee Nelson.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: With the sad deaths of hundreds of COVID-19 victims and many other loved ones from a variety of causes. Found this poem by Ron Tranmer comforting, with the hope that you will also.

The Broken Circle

There’s a break in our family circle.

A missing leaf on our family tree.

An empty chair at the family table.

An empty feeling inside of me.

You’ve left our family here on earth,

And friends who hold you dear.

You seem to be so far away,

Yet, seem so very near.

Death separates loving families,

And causes hurt and pain.

But God, who gave us families

Will bring us together again.

Our family circle will be complete,

As well as our family tree.

The chairs will be filled at our table,

And how great our joy will be.