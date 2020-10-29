Announcements: Morton Parks and Recreation will sponsor a slightly different Halloween celebration to be held on Saturday, October 31 starting at 6 p. m. Candy will be distributed on the side road between Morton Elemetary School and Morton High School (where the buses park). Individual bags of idividual pieces of candy will be given to children (12 years or younger) who must remain in the car to receive their treats. Signs indicating required traffic patterns for the drive through will be posted. This activity is replacing the Halloween in the Park, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Enjoy!

The Annual City of Morton Christmas Parade 2020 planning meeting has been tabled until the next meeting to be held in November. When/if the committee decides to have the event this year, the schedule and participation rules will be announced. The theme is “No Place Like Home for Christmas”. So get your creative thoughts to work, but so not purchase supplies until further notice.

Congratulations to: Gerald Keeton, City of Morton Mayor, on completing the third level of the Professional Development Certified Municipal Official (CMO) program from the Mississippi Municipal League (MML). The program has three levels of certification…Basic, Advanced and Professional. These certifications are awarded by completing a total of 140 hours of training. The mission of MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking opportunities with state, federal and private entities.

To: The Morton Panther Football team on their initial district win which moved them into second place in the 3A Region 5. And for the resounding defeat of their bitter rival, district leading, Forest Bearcats 41-13 allowing them to win the honor of keeping the prized Golden Chicken Trophy for the entire year until the next “Battle for the Chicken.” This was the 63rd annual game with winning that trophy as the ultimate goal for success in the contest.

Prayers and concern for: Veronica Leach, Vernell Thomas, Buddy Ellis and continued concern for Lois Wolverton, Sallie Ettienne, Johnny Sours and Robbie Warren.

Synpathy to the families of: James Thomas McGinn, Sr., Jimmie Gayle Aycock, JoAnn James Gray, Mattie Sue (Mrs. Wilbur) Baugh, Mary Earline (Mrs. Gary) Mitchell, Charles R. Latham, Betty (Mrs. Lynn) Easterling, Billy Ray Chambers, Linda Meadows (sister of Joanie Jones-owner of Sam’s diner) and Allen Tucker of Starkville (request of the Mel Rolands).

Sittin’ and thinkin’: “What About Your Opportunities?” We have opportunities every day in many ways to bless people around us if we just look for those opportunities.

When I was looking down

And bitter was my cup,

I met a man of faith

Who left me looking up.

And when I was down and out

And everything went wrong,

I met a man of joy

Who left me with a song.

When I was ‘all done in’

And fear had drained strength out,

I met a man of faith

Who cancelled every doubt.

And I left him that day

With head lifted high,

Thanking God for men

Who challenge and inspire.

Poem by Perry Tanksley