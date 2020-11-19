Announcements: A word of appreciation goes out to all Veterans throughout the world for their service insuring freedom in our land.

Thanks to the Veteran, who prefers to remain anonymous, for treating all who served that, dined at Sam’s Diner on Veteran’s Day (Wednesday, November 11). Also to the staff at Sam’s, Senator Tyler McCaughn, Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton and the Morton Homemaker Club and club member Florence Measells for honoring local Veterans.

Flu shots are now available at MS Health Departments for children and qualifying adults. To locate a county health clinic in your area or for more info visit the MDDH website at www.Healthy MS.com/flu or by wmail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Scott regional Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, November 18th. The Vitalant Blood Mobile will be set-up on the hospital front parking lot from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to make an appointment, please register online at http//www.bloodhero.dot com (sponsor code-ScottRegional). Vitalant is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Go to Vitalant.org for more info. Please bring your photo ID and/or donor card.

Congratulations to: Mississippi native son, Country Music Recording/Performing Star, Charley Pride on being named the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement 2020 Awardee.

To: The Morton Panther Football team, the coaches, school administration/staff and fans on an outstanding season. Winning the Golden Chicken Trophy, winning the 3A-District 5 Championship and the first 3A State Playoff game. Losing to Magee in the next bracket on Friday was disappointing, but MHS Panther fans are still very proud of you.

Prayers and concern for: Peggy Barnes, Billy Beard (request of the Mel Rolands), Pat Tadlock and continued concern for Ann Layton (mother of Anita Webb), those with positive COVID-19 virus tests (some hospitalized) and Sam Latham (Roland request).

Sympathy to the families of: TV Game show Host Alex Trebek, Frank Edwards Evans, Everme Hollingsworth Culpepper, Carolyn Roland Morrow, Rebecca Ann Jordan, Shirley Maxine Robbins and Homer Harris of Oxford (former Morton resident).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Preston Holman and son P. J. report a brief overnight business trip to Birmingham, Alabama last week.

District Superintendent of the East Jackson United Methodist District visited the congregation at Independence UMC last Sunday. Her comments on her impression of the pastors message and the warmth of the congregation was complimentary and encouraging to the church family.

Sam’s Diner was the location of an event honoring the Veterans in the area who had a meal there on Veteran’s Day. Approximately 15 representing the Army, Navy, National Guard, and Sea Bees were served meals purchased by a Veteran who prefers to remain unnamed. The staff of Sam’s, Veterans present and Morton MHV members gathered for the pledge to the American Flag, led by Senator, Tyler McCaughn. Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton expressed appreciation for their service. Morton Homemaker Volunteer Club provided a variety of cake treats, catered by Marilyn Harrison and served in individual boxes for dining in or take out. Senator McCaughn gifted the Vets with individual pocket hand sanitizers with the seal of MS printed on them and club member Florence Measells presented hand made Patriotic cloth masks to each veteran present.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As we approach a holiday season quite different than any that most of us have ever experienced before, we know that family and friends usually attempt to spend at least one of those special times in their homes. However, with loved ones and friends now living far from their birth place and with travel discouraged at this threatening time we feel the change of traditional gatherings. This poem by Nora M. Boseman gives thought to what is truly important.

Home

Home is a place I take with me

Wherever I may go.

It’s my island paradise

And the very best place I know.

It is filled with fondest memories

In each and every nook.

Delightful days of hope and love

Are everywhere I look.

Home is a place within my heart,

That’s where it will always be:

Day or night, near or far,

Home dewlls inside of me.