Announcements: A word of appreciation goes out to Morton Public Library for offering a safe “Trick or Treat” opportunity for the community on Friday, October 30 where there were 80 participants. The many appropriate decorations were a magnet attraction for visitors of all ages seeking treats.

Activities offered at the library for the public during November are: 9 a.m. Mondays - Preschool Story Time; Tuesdays - KIDS; Wednesday November 11 - Closed all day for Veterans Day, no other activities on Wednesdays; 9 a.m. Thursday 11/5 - Sensational Sides and 4 p.m. - Teens/Tweens No Shave November! Whose Hair is It? All Day - 11/12 Teens/Tweens: Pizza Masters and 9 a.m.-Craft Reversible Wood Slice Pumpkins; 11/19 4 p.m. - Teens/Tweens Ed or Ed? 11/26 Libraries Closed. To inquire concerning amy of these activities, safety precautions call 601-732-6288.

We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held at Morton United Methodist Church, 39 Church Street in November on the second and third Fridays (11/13 and 11/20). The December distribution will be held on 12/11 and 12/18.

Congratulations to: The Morton Panther Football team, coaches and fans for their great season ending with a first place/championship in 3A district 5 allowing them to enter the playoff competition.

To: Tay Simms on receiving the MVP Award in the battle for the Golden Chicken Trophy against County rival Forest Bearcats. Tay had 9 carries for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns 3 catches for 72 yards and 5 solo tackles.

To: Tay Simms on being named one of the Clarion Ledger “Outstanding Performers” for the October 30 game. In the 44-7 defeat of Pelahatchie he carried 12 times for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns and added a 53 yard reception.

To: Marc Measells, MHS graduate and Senior Extension Associate at Mississippi State University on his recognition of a prestigious honor. He is one of only 17 nationwide honorees recently named a fellow of the Society of American Foresters. As one of the organization’s highest accolades, fellows are honored for their extensive and long-standing dedication to the advancement of the forest industry at local, state and national levels. He was nominated for the honor by Stephen Grado, forestry professor, Don Grebner, professor and department head and Ian Munn, associate Dean of College of Forest Resources. Marc is the son of Florence Measells and the late O. T. Measells.

Prayers and concern for: Bennie Gail Aliston, David Weeks, Kelly Langford, Peggy Barnes, Sam Latham, Kendal Moore and Darlene Register.

Sympathy to the families of: W. C. Gorden (legendary coach of the Jackson State University athletic Program), Warren Strain, Joey Houston Trest, Frances Jewel Brown, Marlon Irby, Willie Ruth Lewis, Baby Weston Hayes Snow, and to Sarah Strohm in the death of her mother Nona Peebles of St. Petersburg, FL.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Linda Crotwell reports a fantastic travel saga covering more than a month and 4,000-plus miles. She and her friend, Jeanette Lavin of Waller, Texas departed that area for a trip filled with many highlights: Dodge City, Kansas and tour of the museum there, Polo Duro Canyon, Texas (second deepest canyon), in Nebraska-Chimney Rock and Carhenge (outside sculpture of old wrecked cars spaced in a circle-spoof of Stonehenge in England), The Badlands of South Dakota and Walls Drug Store there, the true desired destination was Mount Rushmore and also the Crazyhorse Monument. On to Custer National Park and the Needle Highway, Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs Colorado and a tour of the prehistoric Cliff Dwellings, Sand dunes National Park and along the way accommodations in the historic western Hotel Del Monte. Still not quite ready to return home, after returning her friend to her home, Linda went straight to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for a visit with relatives and enjoy the ‘Cruising’ the Coast event. Welcome home, Linda…we missed you but so happy for safe travels.

Nathan and Macy Wade really enjoyed celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a trip and visit to the Gulf Coast. Congrats!

Sittin’ and thinkin’: As our nation is experiencing such an antagonistic approach to how we live together and share so many of the same blessings and trials, we stand divided on unimportant things. Race, politics and economics cause misunderstandings and devastating riots and destructions. Just listen up! We really know better in our hearts, because God is Brown, God is White, God is short, God is Tall God is Man, God is Woman he made us and exclaimed that we are very good. So “Love” by Author Unkown…I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I’m with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you because you are helping me to make of the lumber of my life, not a tavern but a temple: And out of the words of my every day not a reproach but a song.

This tribute to the unconditional love He wants from us is taken from a prized gift from a dear friend, Ruthie Yates (deceased) “We Laughed A Lot Together” compiled by Perry Tanksley.