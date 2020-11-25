Announcements: The annual City Christmas Lighting at BC Rogers Park will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 6:00 p.m.

The Christmas Parade 2020 with the theme “No Place Like Home for Christmas” will be held on Monday, December 7th starting at 6 p.m. (line up for parade judging is 4 p.m.). Those planning to participate can begin purchasing supplies to decorate their floats/cars. Unless further information pertaining to having the event is announced, all churches, daycares, teams, civic organizations, tractors, four wheelers, antique cars and beauty contest winners are encouraged to participate.

Cookies With Santa will not be held this year. However, Breakfast with Santa will take place at the American Legion, 1030 West Third Street, Forest, on December 5th from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. This come and go event includes Pancake Breakfast and Photos with Santa. Tickets may be purchased (1 adult and 1 child) from any Boy Scout parent. Sponsored by Boy Scouts Troop 63, Forest. For reservations or more info call Christy White @ 601-507-2221.

Congratulations to: Bobby and Patricia “Janie” Harrison on being honored as the Grand Marshalls of the Morton City Christmas Parade 2020. This deserving couple are lifetime residents of the Morton area, graduates of Morton High School and owners of The Little red Apple Daycare since 1983. Personal congratulations from this columnist, a long time friend.

To: Former athletic coach/educator in the Morton High School system, Gary Risher and his wife Nelda on being honored as Citizens of the Year 2020 by the City of Forest. The same congratulations and best wishes to this couple from the Rolands.

Prayers and concern for: Pat Tadlock, Ella Louise Goldsby, Dr. Jim and Beverly McKenzie Ashmore of Alabama (former Forest residents, graduates of Forest High), Sheila and Ed Waldrop (mother and step father of Katie Miles) and continued concern for Peggy Barnes.

Sympathy to the families of: Kris Underwood, Billie Faye Bake Risher, Billy Ray Bowman, Betty Rinehart, Clarice Inonelle Pope, J. R. McMillan, Addie Mae Russell, Billy James Lofton, Bro. Bob Ivy, Debbie Hall McCrory and Loyce Cain McKenzie spouse of the late Herman McKenzie former Forest native.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: First of all, Happy Thanksgiving to you faithful readers. Now to share a couple of holiday information/thoughts… “Blessing Mix”-Bugles corn snacks (shaped as a cornucopia hornof plenty; Braided pretzels (represent arms folded in thanks); Candy corn (During the first winter, Pilgrims were each allotted only 5 kernels of corn per day because food was so scarce); Raisins or other dried fruit (Thanksgiving is the celebration of the harvest); Peanuts of sunflower seeds (Seeds represent the potential of a bounteous harvest for the next season if they are planted and well tended).

THANKS for Nature and Nuture

By “Frisky”

T-Trees for fruit, shelter and nests

H-Honey Bees for sweet treats and nutrition

A-Acorns from which great oaks grow

N-Nuts good for human and animal life

K-Kindness always needed

S-Serving others

G-Giving abundantly

I-Inspiring with words of hope

V-Volunteers sharing time and resources

I-Industry-providing jobs

N-Nation USA

G-gathering with family and friends to give THANKS.