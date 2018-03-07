Morton News

Announcements: We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for July are: Friday, July 6 and Friday, July 20 from 10:00 a.m.-12 noon with registration at Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. All eligible participants must have required documentation for every member of the household receiving food.

Excel Learning Center activities scheduled are: Acrylic Pour Art with instructor, Debi Holt on Tuesdays, July 17th and July 24th from 6:00-7:15 p.m. The fee for the course is $20 which will include the paints but participants are requested to bring their own 16”x24” canvas board. Deadline to register is July 12.

A CPR Class will be offered with Sister Pat Clemen, RN, BSN instructing. The course is designed for those planning to become certified in CPR or renewing their CPR certification. Fee for this class is $35 due by July 23.

A Beginners Knitting Class with instructor, Mary Brantley will be scheduled for Tuesdays, July 31 and August 7 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. The fee is $20 including the provision of knitting needles and yarn. Maximum number for the class is six with registration due by July 26. All offerings are at Excell Learning Center, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton and further information/details/registration may be acquired by stopping by the office or calling 601-732-1800.

Bee Happy-4H Honeybee Day Camp is planned for Wednesday, July 25 from 9 a. m. - 3:30 p. m. This will give the opportunity to learn about Bees and how to begin a beekeeping project with information on equipment, tools and gear plus lunch and recipes. A fee of $15 covers this activity and the workbook. For more information and to register by July 12 contact Anita Webb, MSU Extension Scott County Coordinator at 601-469-4241.

Congratulations to: The MSU Diamond Dawgs on their amazing TEAM play that earned them a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The World College Champs were Oregon State University, who was the only team that defeated MSU during the Series. MSU had a 39-29 record while Oregon State had a most impressive 53-11-1 season record.

To: Victoria Vivians, now a member of the Indiana Fever WNBA team on her season high record of 25 points in the game against the Boston Suns.

Prayers and concern for: Harry and Carolyn Stewart, Kathy Bates, Joann Huffman, Jason Busby and Helen Watkins. Continued concern for Bradley and Lois Wolverton and Sammye Jean Webb.

Sympathy to the families of: Kathleen M. Lambeth, Michael Douglas Hoard, Jennie Squires and Camille “Cammie” Stegall Austin of Texas (former Morton resident/educator at MHS).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: The “Young at Heart” members from Branch Baptist church were spotted dining together at the McLains Restaurant/Store Recently. Those enjoying the outing were: Bob and Shelba Breedlove, Skip and Mayzelle Davis, Barbara Gordon, Pam Jones, Bobbie Measels, Katie Measells, Dorothy Simpson and Branch Baptist pastor, Bro. Geary Walton. Reports are that they visited/ate for about two hours, thinking that management might ask them to leave after such an extended stay. But that didn’t happen and they enjoyed every minute of the day.

The Retirement Reception for Brenda McCaughn, former Morton Chamber of Commerce manager, following a career of more than 35 years of service to the City of Morton, was a memorable event with many former Chamber presidents (several traveling from other cities), board members/officers, friends and well wishers present to honor her. Representative, Tom Miles presented her with a Resolution from the Mississippi Legislature, David Farris, 2018 Chamber president, read the Proclamation from the City of Morton and Lisa Alford, the presently serving Morton Chamber of Commerce manager, presented the gift from the Chamber. Some of those present shared comments/tributes and memories of the years of working with Brenda on the many projects that make our city a great place to work and live. A groaning table of wonderful food, beverages and time for fellowship provided a much deserved evening dedicated to express appreciation to a wonderful public servant.