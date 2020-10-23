Never too old

Announcements: Election Day, is approaching everyone please exercise your right and go cast your ballot for your chosen candidates.

Morton Public Library will observe Trick or Treat for Halloween during open hours.

This will be the only sanctioned celebration for the city this year due to COVID. Treat bags will be given to those attending the event. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced.

On October 18, 2020 Pleasant Hill M. B. Church service was live and physically in the building. Rev. Marcus McDougle brought the message. Scripture reference Ephesians 1:15-17 with the subject I’m just a nobody.

Prayers and Concern For: Richard Pierce, Laverne Davis and Shelia Burks and family

Food For Thought: How do we describe old age. Legs and arms aren’t steady, our teeth fall out. Our eyes require stronger glasses. All the marvels of geriatric medicine cannot forestall the effects of time. We are told to remember our Creator before this happens.

Now according to the experts these physical effects will not be experienced by most of us until we reach a certain age. I am sure some of us beg to differ. We should make the most of the opportunities we have.

Let our conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that we may know how to answer everyone. Isn’t it reassuring, exciting to know that we can follow these instructions even though we have poor eyes, trembling hands and false teeth? Truly we are never too old to serve God!

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.