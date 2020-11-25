Thanking God

Announcements: If you are looking to earn your High School Diploma. The Youth Challenge program, located at Camp Shelby might be for you.

Morton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 7, 2020 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Cookies with Santa will not be held this year.

The Tree Lighting will be held December 5th at 7:00 p.m. at B.C. Rogers Park. Masks and social distancing are required

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are 13th and 20th at Morton United Methodist Church, 39 Church Street Morton Mississippi.

Congratulations To: Victoria Hodges for reaching the next level in her nursing career RN.

To: Jonathan Burgess on being named Mister Freshman at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Joanthan is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Burgess.

To: Our Grand Marshalls this year Bobby and Patricia J. Harrison.

Prayers and Concern For: Bennie Kemp, Maureen Minor, Eddie L. Boyd, Hope Townsend, Angel Meyers, Mrs. Arvell Palm, Essence and Leslie Florence and Jean Manning. Sympathy to the families of Richard Pierce (brother of Robert Matheny who is the brother of Peggy Lewis). To the families of Kellie Mae McNair.

Food For Thought: In the moments of our turmoil, in the hours of our trials in the midst of any circumstances we can always thank God. Thanking Him for His Son. Thanking Him for always forgiving us and overlooking our weakness. Just thanking God for the opportunity to be a blessing to others, to be a friend to the friendless, to encourage those who have lost hope, and to cheer up those who are downcast. He is good and His mercy endureth forever. Wishing everyone a Very Happy Thanksgiving

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.