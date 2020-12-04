A different kind of holiday

Announcements: December 4th and 5th there will be and Estate Sale from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 310 Independence Road, Morton Ms.

Morton Christmas Parade is schedule for December 7, 2020 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Cookies with Santa will not be held this year.

The Tree Lighting will be held December 5th at 7:00 p.m. at B.C. Rogers Park. Mask and social distance are required

Vistin: Rosiland McCoy of Atlanta Georgia was home during the Thanksgiving Holidays visiting family.

Prayers and Concern For: Our friends and family who continue to face health challenges. Sympathy to the families of Broderick Washington on the loss of your wife. (Friends of Jimmie and Peggy Lewis).

On November 27, 2020 Services were held for Richard Lee Pierce at Murray Temple Rebirth C.O.G.I.C. Forest Mississippi. Rev. Jimmy White Officiated. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge.

Food For Thought: This year our holidays are very different than they were a year ago. Yes, we are still shopping not so much in person, mostly online. We are still buying up stuff, spending without end, and racking up those bills. We have to wear our mask try and stay six feet apart and not have large gatherings in our home. But there are some things that should always remain the same. We should be gentle and patient, and loving and kind, to all. During this Holiday Season let’s not forget the reason for the season.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

