Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distributions dates for December are 11th and 18th Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Happy Birthday To: Emory Qualls, Ashley McDougle and Robert Matheny.

Congratulations To: Betty Earby and David Earby on their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Prayers and Concern For: Continue prayers for the Kemp and Qualls family. Sympathy to the Beeman Family, Morris and Cox Family. Continue prayers for our family and love ones who continue to face life health challenges.

A beautiful Home Going Services was held for Bennie Qualls Kemp on December 4, 2020. Bennie was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1973. Mamie Crudup Class of 1973 served as Program Guide. Service Entrusted to Wolf Funeral Home.

On December 6, 2020 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference 1 Kings 19:9-18 with the subject God is still in control.

Food For Thought: We’ve all heard the old saying that one should make lemonade out of the lemons that life hands you, and yet we wonder. Where is the sugar? The chipped ice? The crystal pitcher to put it all in? And then we realized that the world expects us to provide all the extras with our own personal and grit. But soon the steam that comes from our own strength will soon run out. We humans weren’t meant to go it alone. We were meant for a relationship with God. Through Christ, that sweet connection is restored. He is the one that will help us. He alone has the power to make the sweetest lemonade out of the sourest of lemons.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.