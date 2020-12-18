Joy to the World

Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distributions dates are December 18th Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Congratulations To: Patient Access Specialist Rosiland McCoy on her 15th year tenure at Well Star Hospital Atlanta Georgia.

To: First Lady of Pleasant Hill M.B. Church Shannon McDougle, on your second Master Degree from JSU.

To: Jaylan Earby Degree in Social Work from JSU

To: Kendal Rhodes JSU

To: Vickie Jackson Hodges Meridian Community College,

Prayers and Concern: For Our sick and shut-in.

Sympathy, Love and understanding to the families of Aaron Beeman Lewis on the loss of your mother. (daughter in love of Jimmie and Peggy Lewis).

Food For Thought: Joy to the world the Lord has come! It wasn’t the royal arrival anyone anticipated. And yet, Jesus’ appearance changed everything. In an instant, the Son of God became God with us and over 2,000 years later, our weary world is still rejoicing. Today, as we prepare for Christmas, spend some time celebrating that Jesus’ humble birth prepared a way for us to draw near to Him.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847. I would love to hear your news.