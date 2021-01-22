Run the Race

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

We Care Mission Food Distribution for January will be the 22th from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon at the United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations To: Stephanie York Rhodes on receiving her Doctorate Degree from Jackson State University. Mrs. Rhodes has been and educator and mentor for many years she is currently teaching physics online for Newton Municipal School District.

To: Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church for the overall winner in the Christmas parade. Theme A Perfect Christmas.

Prayers and Concern For: Percy Shepard, Viola Burgess, Lee Randall, Tiffany Townsend, Mary Mays, Sylvia Fortune ICU (cousin of Peggy Lewis) Laverne Davis, Loretha Kincaid, Ossie and Charles Williams, Cleave Nicholas. Sympathy love and understanding to the family of Mrs. Ethel Taylor.

On January 17, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference Habakkuk 3:17-19 with the subject How God?

Food For Thought: Did you know a Christian’s journey is much like a marathon. The road isn’t always easy, Spiritual training is required to keep going and finish the race. We have to train by reading and obeying God’s Word. Discipline ourselves to keep our eyes on Jesus at all times. Be determined to spend time in prayer. Others are always watching. Let their cheers bring encouragement, let their presence inspire and motivate us. Jesus is waiting at the finish line. The reward will be well worth It!

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.