Happy New Year 2022

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Happy Birthday To: Jimmie Lewis, Johnnie M. Jones, Willie B. Slocum, Marlow Ficklin, Birdie Ross, Akili McDougle, June Givens, Juliet Baldwin, and T. K Gipson.

Prayers For: Our family and friends who continue to face health challenges. Denise Jennings, Tiffany Townsend Youngblood and Tabitha Medders.

Congratulations To: Ruby Lucroy FNP on your retirement. One season of your life has ended and you are now stepping into your best season yet. Best Wishes.

Food For Thought: We are starting a New Year. If you are reading this, it means God has given you another chance to right some wrongs and get it right. We realize the pandemic has put a new spin on things. I know as we go into this New Year there are so many things, we left undone in 2021. We do a lot of planning of things we should do and when we should do them. Let’s try to listen more, care more, and love more. Let’s just try to improve on all facets of our life. We might have some trash that we don’t need to carry into 2022. Fake friends, Fake family, Bad habits, Doubts and Grudges all need to go.

Happy New Year!

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to share your news.