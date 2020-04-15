Ringgold News

Behind every storm

there is a rainbow

“We are two weeks into self isolation and it really upsets me to witness my husband standing at the window gazing aimlessly into space with tears running down his cheeks. It breaks my heart to see him like this. I have thought about how I can cheer him up. I have considered letting him in .... but rules are rules!”

We were spared in the storms in our area on Sunday. Our rainbow is quite different than other areas of our state! I certainly am sorry about the loss of life and property.

Bro. Kerry Holifield, EBC Music Director, reports that an F-5 tornado hit just two miles from his residence. “Places affected were Centerville to Calhoun, Soso, Shady Grove and Moss. Lots of homes destroyed, people trapped, injured, etc. Emergency services in chaos as their Fire Station has significant damages, but organizing quickly. Plus, another almost as strong, on the ground behind it, but slightly north. Please be in prayer for our community.”

Prayer needs: Gwen Lawrence Gaddis Gillian,RN, Kelby Wolfe, Dr. Susan McCllelland’s daughter, Kelly (requested by Cindy Callahan Morris), Joyce Rosales (Erica Haralson’s daughter), Lyndel Easterling (Uncle of Stites Easterling). James Clyde Walker (Cousin of Billy Walker) Seth Harrison, Twyla Parker (Sister of Dylan Sessums), Jenna Holifield, Marsha Hardin (sister-in-law of Cherie Hardin), Lee Harrison, Gordon Haralson and Jessie Phillips Marcolini, Johnny Phillip’s daughter and twin babies. They were delivered at 27 week in gestation due to Mother’s health problem. Our sincere sympathy to the family of Mike Baker in their loss of a loved one.

The church services that are available on Facebook and YouTube were great on Easter Sunday. I watched five different services. One of them was in California where my niece, Rhonda Emmons Price is the pianist. The Minister selected Philippians 2:9-11 as the main scripture for his message. (Yet it was because of this that God raised Him up to the heights of Heaven and gave Him a name which is above every other name, that at the name of Jesus every knee shall bow in Heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue shall shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father). This was one I have never heard for Easter, but was very fitting!

Salem Baptist (Lake, Ms.) surprised their Pastor, Bro. Larry Duncan, big time! He walked into a wonderful surprise! The Church pews had many pictures attached where the members would have been sitting on a normal worship day. He walked around looking and wiping the tears from his face. It had to be a special day for all watching from their homes and for me too!

“To everyone struggling with being alone during this isolation, this is how our Grandmas, Grandpas and parents feel when you don’t visit! This is how the older people in nursing homes feel when no one visits. Remember them when this is over.”

Until further notice the days of the week are now called this day, that day, other day, someday, yesterday, today and next day! I am glad my watch has the day of the month! It has not been hard, not like I thought it would be, staying home. No trips to Walmart, Dollar Tree, Dirt Cheap, etc. If and when, this is over I will probably be “working for the highway” — keeping the roads beat down! Oh the day!

This sign is posted outside Cooter Brown Rib Shack in Jacksonville, Al. “WE WASH OUR HANDS BEFORE AND AFTER WE RUB OUR BUTTS.”

“If 90 percent of us stay at home, the #19 Virus will be gone in four weeks. If 80 percent of us stay home it will be gone in 13 weeks. If 70 percent of us stay home the virus will not be contained and our lives will never be the same again — saying goodbye to the economy, our businesses and never traveling overseas again. We are currently at 50 percent. Think about that when you’re going to places for non-essential shopping! Are you listening?” There’s No Place Like Home, So Stay There!

To those who are wearing the fabric masks. After wearing, do not put them in microwave to sanitize. Wash them out by hand, smooth them back out and hang up to dry! Materials contain cotton and other components that are very combustible in the microwave! Numerous fires have occurred using the microwave!

“What if they close grocery stores and we have to hunt for food? I don’t know where ‘Little Debbie’ lives.” This virus has done what no woman has been able to do....cancel all sports, shutdown all bars and keep men at home.”

How do court reporters keep a straight face? Attorney - What is the date of your birth? Witness - July 18th. Attorney: What year? Witness - Every year. Next case - Attorney to Doctor, How many autopsies have you performed on dead people? Doctor replies - all of them. The live ones put up too much of a fight!

A big “Thank You” to medical professionals, grocery store clerks, restaurant workers, truck drivers, warehouse workers, delivery drivers, sanitation workers, electricians, first responders and farmers. Thank you for your service!

Franklin Graham reported on 3/28: Samaritans Purse has been asked to help in New York as the state and medical infrastructure has been overwhelmed by #19 virus. They sent six tractor trailers with 68 beds, an emergency field hospital, medical supplies and equipment. An advanced team, including a Doctor and a larger team, will follow. Dr. Elliott Tenpenny said, “It’s important that we help because that’s what we, as Christians, are called to do. We help those who are in the ‘ditch of life.’ Please pray we respond, in Jesus name.”

Are you old enough to make your own decisions — just not young enough to remember what you decided? My age doesn’t bother me, it’s the side effects!

My prayer is that we all will take time to examine our lives and see the areas that need changing. I feel this is a “wake up call” to all Christians to become the hands and feet of Jesus. God Bless!