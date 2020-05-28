Ringgold News

Stay at Home Order!

The Covid #19 Stay at Home orders are hard on everyone! “A year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks: California doctor calls for an end to Lockdown!” (National Review) If you personally know of someone, that may be showing signs of depression or hopeless actions, share this number 800-273-8255. This is a Crisis Hotline where they can get help.

Do you have a college age kid? Tell them to look into applying for the “Cares Act Covid Act” funds through their college Financial Aid Department. These funds are not a loan! It never hurts to look into possible help!

Terry, MS — 108 year old Eula Polk, had a very different birthday celebration this past week. Her family and friends had a “drive by” for her. The neighborhood consider her to the Neighborhood Mother. She has two living children, 30 grandchildren and 40 great grand children. One of her daughters remarked, and I agreed, she doesn’t look a day older than 85!

Pray for huggers. We are not okay! Do you know how hard it is not to hug, when you are a hugger at heart? The struggle is real! EBC had the first service of the pandemic this past Sunday. Most of us older folks are waiting a few weeks before returning to services as we can watch online at home. It will be especially hard not to hug our friends!

Logan’s Roadhouse and sister Old Chicago owners are closing 261 Restaurants and filing for bankruptcy. This comes as a punch in the gut for furloughed employees in finding out the temporary out-of-work is permanent. The total of 18,000 are getting the pink slip!

An old Blonde Floridian called 911, on her cell phone, to report her car had been broken into. Hysterically, she explained her situation to dispatcher. “They’ve stolen the stereo, the steering wheel, the brake pedal and even the accelerator,” she cried! “Stay calm, an officer is on the way!” A few minutes later, the officer radios in. “Disregard,” he says, “She got in the back seat by mistake!”

One of the shortest “Wills” to ever be written. “Being of sound mind, I spent all of the money!

When you go to Walmart, you can experience and truthfully say “One of the Strongest Man events should be “pulling apart two shopping carts” that are stuck together! Also, when I go shopping the biggest lie I tell myself is, I don’t need to write it down, I’ll remember!

Do you remember the Headrick sextuplets, who made National headlines in 2002? They have graduated high school and, come fall, they will-head off to different colleges. Can you imagine their parents trying to decide which college T-shirt they will wear?

“Texas fears losing their oil rich lands in Chinese takeover of weakened energy companies, plunging prices have placed havoc on the Texas oil companies. Some 98 Exploration and Production Companies, in Texas, with $75.7 billions of debt, filed for bankruptcy from 2015 to 2020. This leaves them ripe for Chinese takeover. The Permian Basin, a swath of land in western Texas and southwestern New Mexico, has helped this area to become the largest crude producer amid a shale boom. In 2018 an oil discovery uncovered 46.3 billion barrels of crude, 281 trillion cu. ft. of gas, 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids (according to an assessment by the U.S. Geological survey). This discovery effectively doubled America’s oil and gas reserves and put our country, on a path, for years of energy independence. This discovery could be as large as 239 billion barrels!” Note: This makes the $1.39 per gallon, that I paid for gas in Carthage, not so good. I would rather be paying higher price to save these companies and all those that are losing their jobs! These takeover’s are not gonna be good!

“Old age comes at a bad time, you finally know everything just in time to forget it!

“Bill Gates is backing $1 billion dollars to blanket earth in video surveillance satellites.” My thoughts, this will be beneficial in many respects — so who will be allowed to be the ‘Users’. According to Wikipedia, the company expects “Government and Large enterprises to have access.”

Thanks for the prayers for my son-in-law, Jim Jeffries! He is in Methodist Rehabilitation now starting on his journey to recovery. God is good, all the time!

God our Father, walk through our houses and take away our worries. Please watch over our families and friends and our troops who are defending our freedoms. Amen.