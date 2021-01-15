Pray for our great country!

All of us, probably, were waiting for better things in 2021! So far, that is not happening. The virus is rampant with new cases and more deaths. It will be a blessing when the vaccination shots have arrived and administered — for me and I hope for you. I was not going to take it, but my FNP daughter, Pam Jeffries, attended a meeting with one of the doctor’s at UMC, she changed her mind and so did I. It will be super great to be able to get out, even with a mask still on. It has been hard on everybody to stay home a big percentage of the time. Hopefully the vaccination will decrease the possibility of getting the Covid virus and we can be out more.

“Until you do 30 minutes of CPR in a plastic gown, N95 surgical mask, 2 pair of gloves and face shield, you should probably stop complaining about wearing some fabric on your face to the grocery store.”

The news of last week about the breaking in and destroying our nation’s Capitol was heart wrenching! I never thought we would see such an act of destruction and loss of life, by our own people! This was a National tragedy! Peacefully demonstrating outside would have been applauded by many, but what went down should not be approved by any!

This was posted by a person that attended the rally in D.C. “The people breaking into the Capitol Building is not the 300,000 people that I was just with. These are some “rebel rousers” that are supposed to be antifa, dressed as Trump supporters. The 300,000 I was surrounded by were the most polite people and there was not even a piece of thrash on the ground. This was a Democratic led, radical protest on the Capitol. I’d bet $1,000 right now that it was designed to show a bad light on us and our president.”

Dear Lord,

Our first week of 2021 was hard, scary and uncertain, but You stayed with us and calmed our fears, continued to bless our families and kept us safe and protected. We know we are never alone. Thank You for safely getting us through the storms!

Amen.

So, Biden thinks he’s going to unite our Nation. he’s not going to do that. Neither is anyone else! There are valid reasons why we are divided. God cannot unite with evil.

I am to old to live under socialism. I am addicted to luxuries like toilet paper, electricity, food, clean water and making my own decisions about my life. Funny thing about getting older, your eyesight starts getting weaker, but your ability to see through people gets much better.

Warren Buffet said he could fix the government now, “ I could end the deficit in 5 minutes.” He told CNBC “You just pass a law that anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, ALL sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election!”

A new business in Forest. Gatewood and Gilliam Law, PLLC, with regional and National presence and offices in Brandon and in Forest has opened their office in the Smith Building downtown. After Brandi’s court appearance on 1/4/21 the week started with a case status meeting in her office. Brandi Denton Gatewood, Attorney, was raised in Forest. She and her husband Dr. Benjamin Gatewood have returned back home. A big welcome to them!

“German researchers and studies found that if women sleep long hours, it reduces brain strokes, blood pressure, diabetes and heart attacks — in men!”

Forest City Hall announced: “Beginning 12/29/20 the City Hall will only be open for payment of taxes at the front counter. Please consider mailing your tax payment instead of coming in person. All water bills should be mailed or placed in drop off box. No one will be allowed inside to pay a water bill”.

Seven prayers for January 2021: “May your finances multiply; May your health improve; May your friends be blessed; May your family be loved; May your pains be less; May your worries disappear; and May God bless you and your loved ones today and always.”

Do you know how to store ice cream in the freezer? Turn the container upside down and this will keep ice crystals from forming.

Prayers need: Sick list — Baby Sam McGaegh (Louanne and Mike Gould’s four month old grandson), Russell Martin, Charlotte and Truman Bell, Sue Cahoon, Jack Mayatt, Jake Nester, Chasity Bruce, Patricia Butler, Dreak Hill, Lexie and Benny Robinson, David Hartman and Tony and Bennie Heumier (Lanette Parks’ sons). Sincere sympathy to the families of Margaret Janett Bailey, Jerry Harris, Jerry Cooper and Ryan Brewer of Taylorsville in the loss of their loved ones.

Don’t worry, don’t hurry — it’s better to be late — at the Golden Gate — than to be arrive in hell on time.

Have a blessed week!