I am pleased to pass along, the first of the Covid vaccination was just a typical soreness in arm and slight headache — but Tylenol did away with that. I hope the ability to get an appointment will be much better for those who yet are still trying. It is very stressful to have to keep trying over and over and over to finally get on the list, or maybe not! My thanks to the healthcare workers who are giving these shots!

This transferring of power on Wednesday leaves all Americans with a dread of not knowing what will happen. Prayerfully, asking for a smooth transition! Remember the story of David? “And everybody gave up and said it’s over, and then came David with a slingshot. God decides when it’s over.”

Only in America will we stop a football game, bring out a measuring chain and look at a play 15 times from 6 angles to make sure we make the right call. But won’t verify the integrity of an election of the highest office in America!

“It suddenly hit me like a ton of bricks! I just realized something; My dog sleeps about 20 hours a day; He has his food prepared for him; his meals are provided at no cost to him; he visits the doctor once a year, for his checkup, and again during the year if any medical need arises- for this he pays nothing and nothing is required of him; he lives in a nice neighborhood, in a house much larger than he needs, but he is not required to do any upkeep. If he makes a mess, someone else cleans it up; he has a choice of luxurious places to sleep; He receives his accommodation absolutely free; He is living like a king and has no expenses whatsoever; All of his costs are picked by others who earn a living. I was just thinking about all of this and it hit me like a ton of bricks. — My dog is a Congressman!!!!”

This is hard to believe. “The Guinness World record for most children born to one mother goes to Valentina Vassilyer, the wife of Russian peasant, Feodor Vassilyer. She’s birthed 69 babies total in her lifetime. She lived to be 76 and between 1725 and 1765 had 69 children — 16 pair of twins, 7 sets of triplets and 4 sets of quadruplets! Sixty-seven of them survived infancy with the loss of 1 set of twins.”

New Prayer list: Harmon Latham, Gladys Williams and Cassie McCoy. Sincere sympathy to the families of Horace McMurphy and Hugh McMurphy (these two men were brothers and passed a few days apart), Terry Alton Hall, Patricia Butler, Betty McKinion Walker, Regenia Lee Sanders Chambers and Raven (Sam) Gardner. Our deepest sympathy to their loved ones.

A Big Shout out to Arlon Gardner! After his days work is over, he picks up litter on several roads in our community. One of the coldest days, this past week, he was combing the ditches, picking up what thoughtless and inconsiderate people either throw out or let blow out of their vehicles. Arlon has been doing this for several years with only the aim of keeping our community clean. If you see him, please give a “thank you” for a well deserved community service award! And people, please don’t throw trash on our roads!!!!!

“Dear Lord, We the people of our beautiful country join as a nation in prayer for the week ahead. We pray for our safety and ultimate protection over America, our National Guard, our Democracy and that every person is safe. May we have no acts of violence to our spaces, our communities and our families. We pray for a peaceful transfer of power and that all people be United with peace.”

“If My people, which are called by My name shall humble themselves and pray and seek My face, turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, will forgive their sins and will heal this land.” (2nd. Chronicles 7:14). God Bless America!

Walt Grayson finished 2020 with a statement that I certainly agree with! “So, here’s to 2021, by the end of the year we will be using our masks as dust rags and social distancing will go back to meaning how far you stay away from people you don’t get along with!”

Now that God has everyone’s attention, it would be in our best interest to be still and listen! Have a blessed week and stay safe!