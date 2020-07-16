Prayers for those in the nursing homes

Sympathy is extended to the family of Gail Sistrunk Hemphill.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Jerry Hardin.

Sunday School at Salem Church has resumed at 9 a.m. followed by morning worship service at 9:45. Sunday evening Bible study has resumed at 5 p.m in the fellowship hall. The study is on the book of 1 Corinthians. All are welcome to join any or all services at Salem.

Happy birthday to the following: Elaine Sistrunk, Kristina Thrash, Julie Sadler, Gettis Graham, Patricia Carter, Gayla Gill, Eric Adcock, Cindy Rigby, Susan Thrash.

Happy anniversary to Charles and Virgina Gould.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Saralan Brown, Joe Boykin, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Peggy Hunter, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Rodney Andrews, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Jonathan Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kenneth Graham, Shelia Hedrick, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk,Johnny Thrash,and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Special prayers for the band of Choctaw Indians who are being greatly affected by covid virus.

Thought to ponder: “Lord, when we are wrong, make us willing to change, and when we are right, make us easy ro live with,” — Peter Marshall