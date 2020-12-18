Seeking information on church break-ins

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. She is undergoing chemo at this time. Her name is Riley Faith.

Also continue to pray for cancer patients Sarlan Brown and Kyle Bankston.

Weather permitting, Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will present a Drive Through Nativity on Saturday and Sunday, Dec.19 and 20 from 6-8 p.m. each day. Everyone is welcome to come.

This past week someone broke into the church and fellowship hall at Salem. Food that was waiting to be put into the Christmas bag distribution for nursing homes and others in the community was taken. If anyone knows who may be going into the church and fellowship hall (second break in in two weeks), please let someone know.

Happy birthday to the following people: Aderian Partain, Randall Watkins, Jake Loper, Shelly Rushing, Katie Mills, Mary Lang, Erica-Ervin-Bennett, Carmen Ellis, Denise McInnis, Rodney McInnis, Curtis Goolsby, Debbie Gilmore, Wanda McCullough, Brett Cooper, Wayne Wilson, Patricia Thrash, Jackie Bouchillon, Paige Walton.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Jerry Cooper, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Brelie Brown, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society. If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Thought to ponder: Those times when you feel like quitting can be times of great opportunity, for God uses your troubles to help you grow.