Sympathy is extended to the family of Mary Powell.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Christine Edwards.

Sympathy is extended to the family of David Lee Alford.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Brexley Ann Hunter, Carol Madden, Charles Knight, Mike Ware,Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vancen, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

appy birthday to the following people: Sylvia Price, Ann Ricks, Sandra Lathem. Mylinda Commer, Linda Edwards, Jake Watkins, Alton Clark, Jean King, Holly Adcock, Kalee Cypher, Lula Mae Harrison.

Bible study at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will restart January 16. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “When you pray, God listens. When you listen, God talks. When you believe, God works.”