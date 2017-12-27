Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation

Residents Enjoy Christmas Programs

and Parties

During this holiday season of Advent and Christmas, we wish blessings on our readers and their families.

Members of the Sherman Hill East Scott (SHES) Alumni Organization met Saturday, December 2nd at the Slaughter Library and continued to plan for their reunion to be held this summer and additional details will follow. Present and participating in the planning were Anne Martin, Minnie Lyles, Bonnie Price, Mae Williams, Josephine McNair, Willie Earl Jones, Steve Denham, and Charlie Walker.

Congratulations to Bank of Forest Executive Vice President Charles R. Sanders on his well deserved retirement and we wish him well. Mr. Sanders was a public school instructor and in that role, he encouraged many young students and he continued his service to our county with Bank of Forest. Best wishes and here’s hoping you really relax and chill out during your retirement. Way to go!!!!!

Congratulations to Jericka Mayers on her graduation from USM Nursing School. The Pinning Ceremony occurred Thursday, December 7th at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg. Way to go Jericka and we’re proud of you! Her mother surprised her with a Graduation Dinner Sunday, December 10th at Reach One on One.

Special thanks to Forest High School and Hinds Community College graduate Chris Macon for his assistance and volunteering with the Legacy administrative unit. He is employed by Estes Express in Richland and commutes daily to be able to be of assistance to his mother, Mrs. Carolyn Macon, and his family and church (Concord M. B.) We appreciate his acts of contribution and assistance! Way to go Chris and Kudos to you!!

Scott County attorneys continued their annual tradition of honoring staff members with their Annual Christmas Luncheon Gala held Monday, December 18th at the Forest Community Center. It was a wonderful Gala and all enjoyed the fun, gift, hospitality, bingo and delicious meal. Special thanks to Excel, Inc. and Penn’s Steakhouse. Enjoying this event were special guests, namely Carolyn Cooper, Bobbie Dickens, Amber Stevens, Melissa Magee, Yolanda Lovett, Sarah Pannell, Judy Rhinewalt, Tanya Larrer, Kalyn Hal, Queena Gage, Dorothy Pinkston and Andrew Crudup. Attorneys present and serving as waiters for their guests were, Norman Brown, Todd Sorey, Chris Gomillion, Hez Hollingsworth, Evan Thompson and President Constance Slaughter-Harvey. Chancellor David Clark was also present and coordinated the bingo fun. The Bar Association sends Merry Christmas and Happy New Year greetings to their staffs and our readers.

The Concord M. B. Church family and friends enjoyed their Christmas program, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ for a Christmas Story. Mrs. Susie Boyd was the program guide and participants included Mesdames Ella Bradford, Vivian Davis, Marquita Patrick and Milaila Walden who provided musical solos. Concord youth also performed “The Christmas Story” and “Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Rev. Henry Patrick is the pastor. Christmas Greetings from the Concord M. B. Church Family!

The Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter celebrated the holiday season during their Annual Holiday Gala Friday, December 15th at the Forest Service Center. A good time was had by all in attendance. Local chapter members attending were President Maxine Gilmore, Ester Perry, Cynthia Melton, Rosie and John Anderson, Annie Owens, Lisa Darby, Lakeisha Head, and Martha and Robert Kincaid. President Gilmore thanks all in attendance and to chapter members and others for their donations.

Ladies of the Cluster Club celebrated Christmas with a meal and fellowship on December 5th at the Home Extension Building. Members present were President Tressie Ware, Connie Stewart, Desaree Bradford, Ester Perry, Dorothy Strong, Mary Lofton, and Carolyn Macon. Guests were Minnie Williams, Wealth Hunter, Cynthia Melton and Emma Morgan.

The Lackey Hospital/Convalescent Home provided the residents with a Christmas Party December 14th where residents and family members enjoyed a delicious meal and fellowship. One of the highlights was the sampling of fresh grown kale chips by staff and guests which seemed to be an experience for them. The treat was made by Cynthia Melton, so contact her for the recipe.

We enjoyed the annual Forest Christmas Party on December 12th at Colbert’s Common. Mayor Chambers and other expressed appreciation to all city employees for their work during the year. Pastor Sheldon Thomas provided prayer and blessing of the food.

Answer to Quiz Teaser #436: Dean Patricia Watkins Bennett, a Forest native, was named Dean of the Mississippi College School of Law. She is also president-elect of the MS State Bar Association. Congratulations to Mrs. Dorothy Pinkston for the correct answer.

Quiz Teaser # 437: Which Forest couple is being honored for their many years of investment, including their children, in the Forest and Scott County communities?