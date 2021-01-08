Blessings

Good Morning/Evening!

I have come to realize in this week of the new year that no matter how hard you try, it is literally impossible to satisfy someone else’s expectations of you. Somehow it always ends up that you let them down and most times you don’t even know what happened. We end up apologizing or wondering what we did.

But it is time to stop; we should remember that God wants us to look out for each other, but not to bend over so far that we break and fall; nine times out of ten those same people will just walk on by and leave you crumpled there, because in their minds it is all about them! But it is not, “It is all about God and doing His will.” Yes my feelings get hurt, but I thank God my Joy is in the Lord and He leads me out of my hurt feelings into His Marvelous Light of Love and Comfort.

On this first Sunday of 2021 Pastor Henderson preached from John 8:12; subject— “Jesus Is The Light of Life.” Life is so precious and it seems some of us take it for granted. The Word tells us that our words can speak life and death. The tongue is tiny but powerful; it can bring life like apples of gold, life-giving water or honey to the soul. Our tongue gives us power to speak in a unique and influential gift from God. Taking a word from the many inspirational sayings of Pastor Derricks, Consider the impact of your words. How can you speak more life-giving truths and not words that destroy?

Our prayers are forever going up for all the sick and shut-ins and especially those affected by or infected with the Covid virus.

Letraygo Nelson; Rev. Allen Henderson; Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Latisha Hunt; Rudi Burks; Gracie Williams; Betty Flowers; Floyd & Kim Sharp; Nancy Hughes; John & Mittie Evans; Verbie Lyles; Rev. Wesley Griffin; Pastor Larry Weathers; Nancy Derricks; Sandra Odom; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and strength to the families who are going through the loss of someone near:

Pace/Harrison; Miley; Shepard; Hardy; Alexander; McClendon and others I may know of.

God is the River of Life that runs through you. The Rock of Hope beneath you. The Eagle of Glory above you. The Spirit of Grace within you. May He open up the heavens and pour His blessings over you and your family.