Our community is saddened by the transition of Mrs. Caretha Hughes Spivey who passed at her home Thursday. Memorial Graveside services are tentatively set for Saturday, October 31st. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Sharon, Barbara, Paul, Kiwanna, Robert and Clarissa.

We are saddened to learn of the transition of former JSU Coach W. C. Gorden who transitioned Friday, October 24th. This Nashville native graduated from Tennessee State where he played baseball and football. From Magnolia to Vicksburg, he settled at Jackson State University where he led the JSU football program for 15 years and posted more wins than any coach in JSU’s history. Coach Gorden served in the U.S. Army before beginning his coaching career in 1956. Under his leadership, JSU won eight SWAC championships and nine NCAA Division 1-AA playoff appearances. He finished his outstanding career with a 119-48-5 overall record and the production of 29 NFL Draft picks. Gorden was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1994 and the College Hall of Fame in 2008. This legendary coach was 90 years of age when he transitioned. Our prayers are with his family and the JSU family. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Smith County Attorney Lynn Hughes Sorey October 8th. She was the County Prosecutor and City Attorney for several municipalities. It was our pleasure to serve with her on the Task Force on Gender Fairness at the appointment of the late Lt. Governor Evelyn Gandy. She was a special person and will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband, Judge Stanley Sorey and son, John Roberts Sorey. Graveside Services were held October 13th at Calvary Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Please keep the families of Mr. Andrea E. Hawkins, son of Ms. Jereline Hawkins, and Dr. DeWitt Webster of Meridian in your prayers. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Please continue to offer prayers for our readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to Attorney Laura Cooper of Greenville who successfully passed the MS Bar and was sworn in Friday, October 16th. Attorney Cooper is past president of the Constance Slaughter-Harvey Black Law Student Association at the University of MS School of Law.

Special thanks to local entities for providing masks and other safety items to our community. The MS National Guard and the MS Department of Health distribute masks and sanitary items each Thursday at the MS Department of Health Building. There are special masks for the senior citizens. The non-profit SRI, founded by Tamu Green, provided 200 care packages and recognized Make a Difference Day, Saturday, October 24th. Volunteers distributed these packages, consisting of tissues, pencils, notebooks, hand sanitizer, etc., at the Forest Elementary School. Kudos to these entities for supporting our residents during this pandemic.

Legacy Connection Fall Scholars completed their final series of the Voting Rights History Training. These scholars published art and videos for their original presentations. This week’s Reader Leader is James Burwell, III.

Legacy Mentors met via teleconference Sunday afternoon and discussed progress with the mentees and their schooling via Legacy Virtual Connections Program. Special thanks to Constance Burwell and other mentors who mentor Change Agents virtually and by phone. Parents who need assistance with their children may contact the Legacy Virtual Connection Program at 469-0990.

We enjoyed Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church. During his homily, Father Roberto Mena shared his perspective on God’s lessons of love. We are to love God totally, and we are to love others as we love ourselves, with all our heart, all our soul, all our mind. We must do for others what we would do for ourselves, for to love them is to love God. We may manifest our love through sharing of emotions, love, and actions, and in so doing, we must reflect on God’s word. All Saints Day and All Souls Day will be celebrated next Sunday, November 1st.

Before delivering her sermon, Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor Shirley Wilder encouraged members to continue to wear masks, observe social distancing, continue to pray for one another, and pray for leadership officials. The title of her message was “Deliverance is Available to you” and her scripture reference was James 5:13-16. During her sermon, she referenced the following: We need to lift each other up; God can deliver; Prayer is Power; God wants us to care for one another; Have you tried Jesus? Leave Satan and his mess behind; Don’t give your freedom to Satan; Submit yourself to the Lord; and There is nothing like the love of God. She closed services with “God is my All and All.”

Following devotion, including musical selections and prayers, Little Rock M. B. Church family members celebrated their blessings as they recited their mission. Pastor Sheldon Thomas delivered his message, “Your Setback is a Setup for the Glory of God” and referred to Lazarus, Mary and Martha. He referenced the following: God is with us through all our ages and stages of life; God creates moments when we have to meet him face to face; We must learn to move the church from entertainment to an experience; We must experience God for ourselves; Compassion for others is required in God’s house; God is always on time — His plan is different from ours; Faith is believing when common senses says not to; and Position yourself to be blessed by God by placing yourself in the His presence and praising Him. He closed by advising - “Show up for Jesus and He’ll show up for you.”

Our readers are invited to join members of the Mt. Olive M. B. Church as they celebrate the 11th Anniversary of Pastor Charles E. Bell, Jr. November 8th at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Marcus McDougle, Pleasant Hill Pastor, will deliver the message.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the first ten days in November, namely, Willie Haralson and Mikenia Ickom (1), Elizabeth Hampton (3), Larry Murrell, Joseph Futch, and James Walter Crudup (4), Makayla Crosby, Mildred Guyse, and Adam Rogers (6), Dequan Moore and William Ware (7), Kendra Morgan and Evelyn Hampton (8), Malika Holifield and Kadevyan Cager (9), and Rev. Johnnie Murrell, Tambria Ware, Brittany Miller and Zamir Grant (10).

A special belated birthday greeting to Mrs. Lucy V. Moore who celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday, October 25th and she is still a very beautiful and precious lady. One of her gifts was a telephone visit with her husband, Mr. Albert Moore. Hope she enjoyed her day!!

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 591: Dr. Emma York, a Morton native and resident, has written several books on education in MS and in Morton and Scott County. Copies are available at the Slaughter Library.

Quiz Teaser # 592: Which Forest High School graduate was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles?