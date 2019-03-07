Parents and volunteers support Legacy CARE Summer Camp graduates

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mrs. Vera Qualls Jordan who transitioned Monday, June 24th at the home of her sister, Shelia Qualls. Memorial services were held Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Union Grove M. B. Church. Our prayers are with her children, Patricia Qualls and Dwight Jordan, special nieces/ nephews Eula Dudley, Derrick, Jason, Jermaine and Josh Qualls, and siblings Bonita Qualls, Katie Patrick, Mary Windham, and Ann Curry, Mapp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. Alnard Lovelady who transitioned Wednesday, June 26th. Our prayers are with his family. Memorial arrangements are incomplete and Mapp Funeral Home is in charge. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with Nikerra Nicks with the transition of her father Carey J. Nicks who was memorialized Saturday, June 29th at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Our prayers are with Legacy Mentee/Change Agent Nikerra and her family..

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges

We enjoyed the Commencement Program at the Youthful Offender Unit (YOU) Visitation Center of CMCF Wednesday, June 19th. Constance Slaughter Harvey delivered the keynote address and congratulated and challenged the graduates. She was introduced by Shu-wonna Gregory-Burkes of Forest. Other participants were graduates Jason Fitzgibbons, Jaylon Souter and Austin Johnson, Superintendent Ron King, Warden Leander Parker and Shaniece Mabry, Statewide Director of Education. It was good seeing Forest native Lt. Tonja Smith Burks, Evidence/ STG Coordinator, and Science Instructor Theodore Cross, former Forest High School Federal State Coordinator. The talent displayed by these youth was most impressive. Of special interest were the science and robotic projects, and each youthful offender proudly explained their project on display. Graduate Dorian Record was released and did not participate in the graduation program.

Please mark your calendars and plan to attend the Meet, Discuss and Dine with Candidates Rally to be held Saturday, July 13th at the Forest Services Center starting at noon. Local, district and statewide candidates will be available to share their platforms and views with voters. This event is sponsored by the Committee for a Progressive Scott County. Additional details will follow.

Graduation exercises were held for campers at the 2019 Legacy Change Agents Reading Explosion (CARE) Camp Thursday, June 28th at the Slaughter Library. Change Agent Adult Servant Leaders Henry Slaughter, Shirley Sykes, Andrew Crudup, D. L. Bennett and Tina Brown assisted in providing graduation evaluations and presenting awards, books, school bags, toys and other expressions of completion of this 8th Annual Legacy Summer Camp. Camp Director Constance Olivia Burwell expressed appreciation to volunteers and parents. She praised the graduates and thanked the Adult Change Agent Servant Leaders. Parents and other family members of the Change Agent Camp Graduates were present and provided loving support. Graduates (pictured below) were Jlynn Townsend, Janiya Townsend, Jayla Townsend, Calen Shepard, Caydence Shepard, Nikerra Nicks, Nurivet Leal-Santiago, Breyial Joseph, Ridavious Graffenread, and James Burwell, III. Kentavis Marbuary served as a Camp Student Servant Leader. Family members present and supporting their Change Agents were Chemika Williams, Van White, Rosalinae Santiago, Tina Brown, Roxanne Lofton, Tiffany Banks, Gloria White, Michea Mazique, Lisa Tanksley, Tue Wooten, LaCreeka Foster,and Kimberly Jones. Guests and volunteers in attendance were Rita Parker, Verna Myers from Madison, Dorothy Pinkston, and Shirley Ratcliff from Alabama who was visiting her daughter, Shirley Sykes and husband Henry Slaughter.

Camp graduation entitles Change Agents to post camp nature and wildlife trips. Additional details will be shared regarding the locations and dates. We appreciate the support of the community and special kudos to the Servant Leaders, volunteers and donors. A special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Gregory (Janice) Johnson.

Legacy Board Members held their quarterly meeting at the Legacy office Sunday, June 23rd and re-committed their efforts to the In-School Mentoring Program, Summer Camp, Outdoor Education Program, Parent Engagement Programs, Health Is Wealth and African American Historical Society, and other programs designed to empower our community through youth and parents.

Our readers are invited to attend St. Peter M. B. Church’s Annual Revival Monday through Friday, July 15-19 at 7:30 each night. Next week’s column will share names of ministers/evangelists who will deliver nightly messages. Rev. Eddie Adams is the pastor.

Happy birthday greetings to July babies born during the last two week, namely Tamarrow Jones, Malchi Rayford and Terrence Smith (15), Eunice Slaughter (16), Patricia Holland and Jenifer Perez (17), Shirley McGowan, Lashanda Lay, Christopher Clark, and Makiya Denise Jones (18), Mattye Evans (19), Nytezika Pinkston, Nakisha Parker, and Lori Triplett (20), Lekendra Burks, Ruthie Lay, Wykershia Patrick, Shalini Valdez and Gerlisa Rodriguez (21), Octavia Kincaid and Veronika Garmon (22), Jabrla Buchanan (23), Juana Ruth Gomez, Rev. E. Wansley, W. C. Robinson, and Princess McKinney (24), Andrew Crudup (25), Brodrick Bogan (26), Andrew Bates and Malcolm Holifield (27), Florene and Lorene Jones, Jefri Aquilar, Marcus Boyd, Betty M. Robinson, Ruby Crudup, Bettye Nicks, and Ester Perry (28), Easter Robinson, Lester Lay and Kim Wilson (29), Everlean Wansley, Margaret Swinney, and Peggy Sanders (3), Linda Suwinski, Erica Tucker, Rev. Jessie Sanders, Reggie Odom and Cyndi Roberts (31).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 493: The late Morton alderman Freddie Owens was a vocational instructor and his wife, the former Morton alderwoman Annie Owens, was an elementary school instructor. Coach John Kennedy and his wife, the late Betty Kennedy, also taught at Betty Mae Jack.

Quiz Teaser # 494: Which husband and wife team worked at Sherman Hill/East Scott High School? There are at least two such teams.