The 79th Annual Forest Christmas Parade has officially been cancelled because of social distancing concerns due to coronavirus pandemic. “It’s not going to be a rolling parade, anyway,” Mayor Nancy Chambers said last week.

In place of the parade, which was scheduled for Friday December 4 with the theme Christmas Movie Moments, The Forest Area Chamber is hosting a family friendly way to celebrate Christmas this year.

“We want to encourage local businesses to decorate their storefronts and families to decorate their homes and enter into our Christmas lights competition,” organizers posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page. “Organizations and clubs can also register and reserve a green space downtown to decorate. Be sure to enter your business or home address of the property being judged. Judging will take place from December 4th -11th by voting for your favorite display on the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. We ask that all decorations stay up until Christmas Day so everyone can enjoy!”

To register go to the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and look for the link under the “Stationary Christmas Parade of Lights” post.

There will also be a separate contest for antique vehicles. Entrants are asked to email a photo to forestareachamber@att.net to be included.

There will be awards for:

1. Business favorite.

2. Residential favorite.

3. Organization/Club favorite.

4. Antique vehicle.

With Thanksgiving only a week away and the holiday season kicking off in full force, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is encouraging Mississippians to slim the gatherings down this year.

“Please everybody be careful,” Dobbs said. “Going into the holiday season there is a real possibility for this to be even worse. If we would all do the right thing for a couple of weeks it would be a remarkable difference.

Dobbs recommends small gatherings, with members of nuclear family only present for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“Big gatherings are a really bad idea,” Dobbs said. “You’re going to have a lot of sick folks who caught it during Thanksgiving.”

Last week, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he was extending his “Safe Recovery” executive order through Dec. 11. It had been set to expire Nov. 11..

The governor also reset his county-specific orders. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.

On Monday of this week Reeves announced seven more counties to that list. They include Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Montgomery bringing the total to 22 of Mississippi’s 82 counties included in this executive order.

“Let’s keep fighting COVID, let’s protect ourselves and protect our neighbors,” Reeves said. “Let’s also keep praying. I believe if we work together, we can make a difference. We can slow the spread and bridge the gap between now and when the vaccine becomes readily available and protect the integrity of our healthcare system.

“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” said Governor Reeves. “It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”

As of Tuesdays daily report from the Mississippi Department of Health on the coronavirus there were 905 new cases that day in the state with an additional 36 deaths brining the total number positive cases of COVID-19 in the state to 135,803 since the pandemic began and 3,581 death. Scott County has recorded 1,414 positive cases since March 11 and 29 deaths. That is an increase 72 cases since the same reporting period last week and no additional deaths.