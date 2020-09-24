It was an exciting night at L.O. Atkins Field last Friday as the Forest Bearcats hosted Florence and saluted their own 1970 Little Dixie Conference Champs on the 50th anniversary of that team’s undefeated season.

Unfortunately the 2020 Bearcats would fall in overtime 51-44 to the Eagles.

The Cats trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter but then Florence scored 14 answered points in the second to lead 29-14 at the half.

In third, Forest outscored Florence 16-7 and bested the Eagles 14-8 again in the fourth to tie it up at 44 at the end of regulation play. The Eagles scored first in overtime and held the Bobcats to claim the victory.

Forest travels to Leake Central Friday night for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

The Rebels of Scott Central fell to the Rockets of Neshoba Central last Friday night by a score of 27-16.

Coming up next, the Rebels host the Raleigh Lions for Homecoming Friday night with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

Scott Central will attempt to better on its 2-1 season record. The Lions come into the challenge with a 2-2 record after their 14-8 non-league loss to Seminary.

The Morton Panthers hosted McLaurin last Friday night and sent the Tigers home empty handed with their tails tucked at the end of the game. The Panthers easily claimed the victory 55-0.

With seven minutes to go in the first quarter the Panters scored their first TD of the night and never looked back. The red hot Morton team scored 20 points in the first quarter, 7 in the second, 21 in third and capped off the scoring with 11 minutes to go in the fourth on a rushing play, with the point after good to claim the victory.

The Panthers host in-county rival the Lake Hornets Friday night for Homecoming. Lake’s game against Choctaw Central was cancelled last week due to positive COVID-19 test results on the Warriors team.

Both teams have a 2-1 record going into to Friday nights 7:00 p.m. match up.

And, in Sebastopol last Friday night it was Homecoming and the Small Town USA pride was shining brightly for as the Bobcats claimed and easy 40-6 victory over the Bulldogs of McAdams.

Sebastopol jumped out to an early 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and would add 13 in the second and 7 in the third before giving up 6 points to the Bulldogs near the end of the fourth.

The Bobcats hope to keep their winning streak hot Friday night when the Lumberton Panthers come to town. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.