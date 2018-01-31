SCSD Teachers of The Year

The Scott County School District recently named their Teachers of the Year. Pictured from front left are Michelle Gibbs, Lake High School; Debbie Burnham, Forest-Scott County Career Center and District Teacher of The Year; Melandy Henry, Sebasopol High; Marilyn Maseda, Morton High; and Tina Ware, Morton 3rd-4th. Back row, Shawanda Matheny, Scott Central Elementary; Seana Williams, Lake Elementary; Emily Thrash, Sebastopol Elementary; Sheila Thompson, Morton K-2; Shelly French, Bettye Mae Jack; Brandy Richardson, Lake Middle School; and Jonathan Sigrest, Scott Central High School