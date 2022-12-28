“The great mystery of our faith is shown in the simple sign of the Nativity scene…God loves us to the point of sharing our humanity and our lives. He never leaves us alone; he accompanies us with his hidden, but not invisible, presence. In all circumstances, in joy and in pain, he is the Emmanuel, God-with us.” Pope Francis, 12/1/19

Our community is saddened by the transition of Mrs. Lettie Washington Beamon who died at her home Tuesday, December 20th. She was loved as one who always had a kind word for others and was an excellent cook. Her memorial services are Saturday, December 31st at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Triumph Church in Morton. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children, Wilson Beamon, Jr., Veronica Taylor, Lettie Daree Love, Wanda Wilson, and Samantha Ficklin; her grandchildren; and siblings, Bill Washington, Arlene Washington, Nellie Derring, Mellie Anderson, Curtis Wash, and Susan Washington. Please keep her family in your prayers.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Vernard Murrell, Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, Charles Laster, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

We are glad to learn that Kaleb Walker has been released from the hospital and will have ongoing therapy and treatment. What a blessed Christmas present for this Legacy Change Agents family.

Mrs. Bonnie Russell Hodge (Legacy Change Agent) called to say “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” to all and to thank our readers for special prayers.

Mitchell Nichols received a special Christmas gift in the form of his daughter’s presence. Melissa surprised her father, and they both visited her mother (Mary) at the Smith County Convalescent Home. They enjoyed visiting his brother and sister-in-law on Christmas Day!

Special thanks to Mrs. Lois Gray for her “paying forward gift” to Legacy Change Agents.

James, Jr., Constance, and James (Tre’) III Burwell enjoyed their Celebration trip to Destin. James, Jr. and Constance celebrated their 16th anniversary December 16th and James, III celebrated his 12th birthday four days later. Belated good wishes to these Legacy Change Agents!

Thanks to Mrs. Bobbie Carter (Legacy Change Agent) and family for their special Christmas love.

Concord M. B. Church Youth Department shared Christmas love during the December 18th Sunday services. Youth Department Director, Ms. Jomiski Nelson, was the coordinator. During the program, more than 30 youth participated in the Christmas skit, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Ms. Corshela Pinkston coordinated a beautiful praise dance. Following the program, Christmas gifts of appreciation were shared with each youth. Special thanks to Ms. Jeanette Evans for sharing gifts with the youth, and to the Concord Family for their usual Christmas gifts. Rev. Henry Patrick is the pastor.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed Christmas Mass. In his usual style, Fr. Adolfo posed the questions, “How are we living our lives?” “Are we the light of Christ?” “Do we bring light to other people and their lives?” Jesus gave us the power to become children of God, and to bring light to shine in darkness. Our light needs to be strong especially in this world of confusion and man-made idols. If we do not observe the sacraments, our lights will be dimmed. In closing his homily, he encouraged us to remember those who are less fortunate and to bring the light of Christ to them.

We enjoyed visiting with Dr. Mary Coleman who was home visiting her mother, Mrs. Catherine Coleman Myers. Dr. Coleman sends her best regards to our readers.

It was good to see Tina Thomas who was home visiting her mother and bringing Christmas love and gifts. She accompanied her mother, Cecilia Thomas, to Christmas Mass.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of life and African culture. December 26th is the first day of Kwanzaa. The name comes from the Swahili phrase, which means “first fruits.” Unlike many other winter holidays, Kwanzaa isn’t tied to any single religion. It is meant to include all people regardless of religion. The holiday is shaped by traditions and values from all around the African continent.

Kwanzaa is defined by Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles, marked by lighting a new candle on the kinara, a seven branched candelabra. The principles are Umoja which means unity, Kujichagulia which means self-determination, Ujima means collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa means cooperative economics, Nia means purpose, Kuumba means creativity, and Imani translates to faith. These principles and symbols (Mazao – crops, Mkeka — mats, Kinara (candleholder), Muhindi — corn, Mishumaa Saba — seven candles, Kikombe cha Umoja — unity cup, Zawadi — gifts, and Bendera — flag) reflect the values of African culture and promote community among African Americans. The week-long celebration may include songs, dances, African drums, storytelling, poetry reading, and a large feast on December 31, called a Karamu. Seven Interesting Facts About Kwanzaa,WGBH.http//.pbs.org/black-culture/connect/talk-back/what-is-kwanzaa/.

Please mark your calendar for the 26th Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk scheduled to start registration at 8:30 and the actual Walk begins at 9:00. The annual Walk will start at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Center Monday, 518 Jones Street, January 16, 2023. Veterans will be honored as Walk Marshalls. Expressions of Appreciation will be presented to persons who have participated in the Walk for more than 10 years. Additional details will follow in next week’s column.

Kudos to residents of the W. L. Slaughter Subdivision who decorated their homes and yards to celebrate the birthday of Jesus. The winners will be announced in next week’s column.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between December 28th and January 4th , namely, Stephanie York Rhodes and Leonard Horton (28), Dominique Young, Linda Darby Fleming, Clark Jackson, Brenda Darby, Kaleah Pinkston, and Georgia Bryant (29), Susie Jackson Boyd, Carolyn Slaughter Fuqua, Patsy Qualls Brady, Audria Robinson and Oreadus Wash (30), Bobbie Ringo (31), Willie Nelson, Delois Burks, Sandra Robinson, and John Hughes, Jr. (January 1), Wanda Pinkston, R. C. Williams, and Joseph Horton (2), and Lesa Davis, Katie Patrick, Kim Patrick, Bianca Thomas, and Kobelyn Clark (4).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 700: Todd Pinkston, a graduate of Forest High School and the University of MS, and the son of Dorothy Pinkston and Roy Pinkston, was recently named Georgia Class 4A Assistant Coach of the Year!!! This former Philadelphia Eagle wide receiver who played in the Super Bowl XXXIX is a former member of the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, and now serves on the Legacy Advisory Board.

Quiz Teaser #701: Following Principal E. T. Hawkins’ tenure, who followed in his footsteps as principal of the integrated Hawkins Middle School?