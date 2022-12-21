“The story of Christmas is one of salvation and redemption. Jesus Christ, the Son of God, came into the world to redeem us and to restore our relationship with God. That story should keep us awestruck all year long.”

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Raydell Williams whose homegoing celebration was Wednesday, December 14th at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Robert Johnson officiated and delivered her eulogy. Van Thames was the master of ceremony and other program participants were Brittany Parrott, Evangelist Patricia McCarty, and Rochelle Harris. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her daughters, Roshelle Williams and Annie (Micheal) Hayes, grandchildren, and siblings Francis Lay, Rosie Edwards, Alice Patrick, Charles (Nicole) Spivey, David Spivey, Janie Spivey, Carolyn Spivey, Patricia (Eddie) McCarty, and Eddie Spivey.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Emma Wash whose homegoing celebration was Saturday, December 17th with Pastor E. J. Shepard officiating and delivering her eulogy. The Memorial service was held in the Holifield Funeral Home Chapel. Programs participants were mistress of ceremony Edith Harris, Rev. Floyd McConnell, Evelyn Patrick, Beverly Patrick, Arlene McClendon, and Louella McConnell. Please remember her family in your prayers, especially her husband, Willie Wash, and daughter Mary Patrick. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the passing of Mr. Billy Ray Patrick, a Slaughter Subdivision resident. Memorial services are Wednesday, December 21st at 11:00 at W. F. Mapp Funeral Home. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Patrick, and daughter Melissa and Jennifer. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Vernard Murrell, Don Bell, Kaleb Walker (grandson of Charlie and Mary Walker), Julian Parker, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, William Edward, Jr. (father of Susie Jackson Boyd), Virginia Hannah, Carolyn Knowles, Odis Husband, Ledora Benton, Henry and Marquita Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, Charles Laster, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Debra Qualls and Bernice Thomas Hayes read and lit the candles for the 4th Sunday of Advent during Sunday services at Lynch Chapel U. M. Church in honor of the Thomas, Hayes, and Reed families. Pastor Shirley Wilder shared her message with the theme of “Remain Faithful and Focused.” Her scripture references were Isaiah 9:2-7 and Luke 2:1-20. Lynch’s youth presented a beautiful and touching Christmas message. Emma Reed extended an invitation for all to bring Christmas greetings and messages to those in attendance. Debra Reed Qualls and Breanna Payton were also on program. Gifts were exchanged.

During the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Fr. Adolfo expressed concern during his homily concerning the way we celebrate the birth of Christ on Christmas. It seems that Jesus is missing in this season in our society. We celebrate his birthday but, in some instances, Jesus is not invited to his birthday party. How do you (we) celebrate Christmas? The shepherds and wise men came to celebrate Jesus’ birthday and they were happy to welcome Baby Jesus. Are you (we) prepared to welcome Baby Jesus at his birthday party?

Prior to Mass, the Adult Study Class members agreed that Christmas is for the giver — giving is the true meaning of Christmas. We can give to others by our presence and concerns. Kudos to the class members for their generous gifts and love to a local family of five. What a blessing to be able to share Jesus’ presents and presence.

Purple-, blue-, white-, and gold-colored balloons covered the stage and large white floral centerpieces decorated each table. These exquisite decorations provided a relaxed ambience for the JSU/ASU Christmas Event held at the Forest Services Center Saturday, December 10th! Under the leadership of ASU’s Charles Longmire and JSU’s Albert Gray, the Scott County Chapters of JSU and ASU sponsored their annual Christmas Event. There were genres of music (old school, relaxing, band, jazz, and rock) provided by disc jockey BoZo Burkes. The sign-in area was decorated beautifully, and Ms. Nettie Ware and Mrs. Rose Anderson greeted all as they entered the party celebration. The food was delicious and all you could eat. To top off a wonderful time, door prizes were donated by Bank of Forest, Community Bank, Janet Williams, Carolyn Slaughter Fuqua, and Ramonda Patrick. Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton joined Longmire and Gray in conducting the Door Prize segment of the Event. Kudos to the beautiful young ladies who were servers, namely, Tykira Anderson, Lashay Anderson, Jiaira Hawkins, Janya Dillion, and Qwen ’Shanta Macon.

Thanks to the ASU/JSU Alumni Associations members and guests, and to Sonya Wash and Stacy Rasco for decorations, and Lavern Davenport for the photography. Thanks to the Christmas Event Planning Committee members, namely Charles Longmire, Sheila Y. Brown, Linda Youngblood, Mattye Evans, Albert Gray, Carolyn Macon, Janet Williams, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Peggy Sanders, and Ann Bryant.

We enjoyed the Roosevelt State Park Stakeholders Meeting held at the Alfredia Lodge at Roosevelt State Park last Tuesday. We enjoyed a tour of the Park and were astounded by the vast improvements and additions to the Park. Congratulations to MDWFP Director Andre’ Hollis and staff, and kudos to Roosevelt Park Manager Pam Holman. Our readers are encouraged to enjoy the amenities here in our own county.

We very much enjoyed the visit with Legacy Change Agent and Advisory Board Member, Malcolm Marlo Perry and his lovely wife, Mrs. Sabrina Perry. They travelled from New York to attend and enjoy the annual JSU/ASU Christmas Event. They were accompanied by their mothers, Mesdames Esther Perry and Joyce Livingston, and granddaughter Shana. While here, Marlo continued his mentoring investments by speaking to several groups of young men. Way to go Marlo!!!

We salute Andre’ Hollis and the Bound to Excel mentors for their work with our youth and for their contributions to the youth at Scott Central and Morton Saturday. Way to go and continue to keep the good work going and investing in our youth.

Congratulations to Liyah Patrick on her recent graduation from Louisiana State University (LSU) where she earned a Master’s in Education. We are so very proud of her. Her mother, Mrs. Barbara Ormond Patrick, and sister Tia attended her graduation and were beaming with pride. Liyah returns to Denver where she is teaching English. Her goal is to become a principal and continue to help youth.

Congratulations to Jordan Stewart, son of Chineta Perry and Jerry Stewart. This Forest High School graduate received his Business Degree from University of Southern Mississippi (USM) December 9th. He graduated with honors, and the Scott County community residents were there to applaud his graduation. Way to go Jordan, who is a Legacy Scholarship recipient!

Congratulations to the JSU Tigers on a good year! They lost to North Carolina Central in Atlanta in the Celebration Bowl Saturday in overtime with a 34-40 score. Good job Tigers!

Our song of the week is Luther Vandross’ “This is Christmas.” Check it out. Merry Christmas from Legacy’s Change Agents.

Please mark your calendars to participate in the January 16th, 2023, 25th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk sponsored by Slaughter Library and the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. The event starts with registration at 8:30 and the Walk begins at 9:00. There will be prizes for the most creative float, car, truck, motorcycle, and bike.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between December 21st and 28th, namely, Shelia Burks and Nurvet Leah Santiago (21), Betty Laster and Victomasi Robinson (23), Christopher Ficklin and Verna M. Manning Myers (24), Lakarshia Robinson (26), Rakethia Coleman and LaToya Derricks (27).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #699: Dr. Bobbye Cooper, former Hawkins High School biology instructor and choral director, was the longest serving employee after working for Utica Community College and Hinds Community College following the court-mandated desegregation merger for 45 years. The Fine Arts Center on the Utica Campus bears his name.

Quiz Teaser #700: Which Forest High School graduate was recently named Georgia Class 4A Assistant Coach of the Year?