Spring Break is next week

Congratulations to our Lady Rebel Softball team on their recent victories over McLaurin and Forest. Additionally, our Rebel Baseball team also defeated Forest and our Archery team won their meet at Neshoba Central.

Next week, students will be out for Spring Break. When we return the following week, we will begin the last nine weeks of school. This week we are administering benchmark tests as nine weeks exams.

After a year, members of Harperville Baptist returned to regular Sunday School classes. We also had a large group in attendance for worship services. It was so good to see some faces that we have missed seeing and also some new visitors. It feels good to return to our pre-Covid activites, especially at Church.