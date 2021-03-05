Congratulations to SC students

Congratulations to Tommy Pham on earning the distinction of being the Star Student of Scott Central High School for having the highest ACT score for the senior class. He selected Mr. Jonathan Sigrest as his Star Teacher.

This week is Read Across America at Scott Central Elementary. Daily activities have been planned to encourage students to develop a love and appreciation for reading. Each day students and teachers are dressing based on Dr. Seuss books. On Monday, they wore hats for The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins, on Tuesday, they dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss character for The Cat in the Hat, on Wednesday, students wore pajamas for The Sleep Book. On Thursday, students will wear orange for The Lorax and on Friday, they will dress in wacky clothes for And to Think I Saw It on Mulberry Street.

Cheerleader tryouts were recently conducted for the 2021-2022 school year. The Junior High cheerleaders will be Lauren Risher, Katelyn Davis, Denea Smith, Makayla Odom, Azia Holifield, Brooklyn Chisolm, Annabell Phothiboupha and Timayah Burks. High School cheerleaders will be Hershyia Parker, Tyreanna Williams, Ja’mya Henry, Ashia Kincaid, Tamiah Townsend, Alli Hollingsworth, My Quita Bradford, Sherria Bounds, Ashanti Murrell, Kaylen Harrison, Aundraya Ealy and Lauren Smith. The cheer squads will be under the direction of Ms. Tori McGee.

Congratulations to the following students on receiving full band scholarships to ECCC: Braden Chisolm, Cheyenne Taylor, Karis Bobbitt and Alexis Guthrie. Also, the 2021 Scott Central Drum Major will be Temiah Thames.

First time visitor of Irene Martin this week was Jessica Ferrell of Forest.

Harperville Baptist Church will resume regular in-person Sunday School classes next Sunday, March 7th. We will continue have in-person and virtual worship services on Facebook.

A group of HBC members went out into the community on Saturday and provided some assistance in doing some ice storm cleanup around the Harperville/Forest area.