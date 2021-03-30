Who’s Who at SC

The Scott Central Rebel Pride Band attended band evaluations last week at East Central and received Excellent ratings. Band director, Kathleen Riser, stated to the members, “We are proud of your performance and how well you represented Scott Central!” In other band related news, Brianna Sanford, has been awarded a band scholarship to Mississippi State University and Lacey Shaw has received a band scholarship to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The Spring Concert for the High School Band will be Thursday, April 1st at 6:00 p.m. in the Scott Central Gym. Attendance is restricted to two persons for each student. The 5th and 6th grade band will not perform at the concert but their concert will be recorded and posted.

The Scott Central Archery Team continued to dominate at the South State Archery Tournament. SC shot a 3139 and is preparing to compete in the State Championship. Scoring archers for this shoot were Sierra Reeves, Tyler Vo, Jocey Bell, Tommy Pham, Braden Chisolm, Madison Trest, Caden Martin, Lyndi Money, Zach Jolly, Zach Sanders, Kaylen Harrison and Cierra McCrory.

Who’s Who elections were recently conducted at Scott Central. Senior students receiving recognition are: Alexis Guthrie was selected as Miss Scott Central, Most Intellectual and Most Likely to Succeed. Eli Cooper was selected as Mr. Scott Central and Most Dependable. Charismia Hardy was chosen for Most School Spirit, Most Athletic and Most Versatile. Jocey Bell was also chosen for Most School Spirit, Friendliest and Most Dependable. Hannah Horton was selected as Cutest and a Senior Class Favorite. Tommy Pham was selected as a Senior Class Favorite and Most Likely to Succeed. Julie Gammage was chosen as Cutest and Class Clown. Other seniors receiving recognition were Jalen Wells as Most Athletic, Treyon Wash as Most Versatile. Davonte Lewis and Kevonnia Butler were also selected as Senior Class Favorites.

The K-12 Beauty and Beau Pageant will be held Saturday, April 10th.

The 2019-20 yearbooks are still on sale in the High School Office. They have been discounted to $25. Get yours while supplies last. Parents of seniors may now purchase a page in the upcoming 2021 yearbook. A full page is $100 and a half page ad is $50. The fees and pictures must be turned in by April 30th. Contact me at ssanders@scott.k12.ms.us if you wish to purchase an ad.

Harperville Baptist Church continues to see a return to regular activities with a rising attendance in both Sunday School and Worship Services. Next Saturday, HBC will host an Easter Celebration for children at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Easter services will begin with a breakfast prepared by the Men’s Ministry and our Worship Service will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Scott County Schools will be out for Easter Holiday on Friday, April 1 and Monday, April 5.

“He is not here; he has risen!” Luke 24:6-7