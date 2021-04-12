Students Compete

Attendance at Harperville Baptist Church continues to increase. We had a very nice turnout for Easter services with many regular members, plus friends and families in attendance. Justin and Lindsey Jones came home for the weekend and dedicated their daughter, Emery Rose, during the morning service. In attendance to witness this ceremony were her great-grandmothers, grandparents, aunt and uncle.

Recent guests of Irene Martin were Mrs. Delie and Khaleb Shepard. Easter guests of Irene Martin were Steve, Karon, Russell, Mary Martin, Tara and Zac Whittington and Carl and Debra Johnson.

Jocey Bell and Eli Cooper were chosen to represent SC at the East Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ “Champions of Character” breakfast on April 2.

Scott Central Future Business Leaders of America recently competed in the state competitions. We had several students who ran for state and district offices and competed in various competitions. Nic Boswell was named at FBLA Student of the Year and the Mississippi High School FBLA State President. Drew Martin was named at Mississippi’s High School FBLA Central District Vice President, and was chosen as Mississippi’s Most Outstanding Middle Level Student. Scott Central students who competed and placed in various competitions were Nic Boswell, Drew Martin, Kaylen Harrison, Miley Warren, Mackenzie Lovett, Quindayshia Thames, Jadarian Ware, Tenea Smith, Makayla Odom, Lauren Risher, Taniyah Body, Katelyn Davis, Breanna Simmons, Bobby Haralson, Azaeliyah Lyles, Denea Smith, John Romero, Ashanti Murrell and Theo Mil Pham. The FBLA club is sponsored by Ms. Kimberly Watkins, Mr. Tanner Fortenberry and Mrs.Tammy McDowell

Scott Central Beta Club also competed in State Beta competition where they placed in several divisions. Students placing first in the Quiz Bowl competition were Alexis Guthrie, Ronaldo Suarez, Jalen Derricks and Jose Garcia. Placing in other competitions were Patrick Sessums, Karis Bobbitt, Thao Mi Pham, Tyler Carson and Garen Richmond. Beta sponsor is Mrs. Pam Kenney.