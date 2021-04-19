End of School Nears

Congratulations to the Scott Central Powerlifting term. They competed on Saturday and earned the title of 2021 State 2A Powerlifting Runners-Up. Tyquan Bounds was a class champion in the 123-pound category. Also placing in the state competition were Kameron Mobbs, Garen Richmond, Treyon Wash, Javarious McBeath, Nate Hardy, Xavier Bobbitt, Zechariah Parodi and Elijah Robinson. The team is coached by Tevin Nickols. Great job guys!

The Scott Central Baseball and Softball teams are wrapping up their regular season with many games to be played by both this week. Congratulations to the Rebels on taking a big district win over the Lake Hornets.

Scott Central had five students participating in the ECCC Honor Band. Those students were: Temiah Thames, Aaron Mayo, Miley Warren, Dewayne Cox and Dre’Monty Wooten.

Progress reports will be issued to students on Thursday. We are rapidly approaching the end of this school year. It has been a very different type of school year for all of us, but we are nearly to the end. Our students have met goals, achieved success and excelled despite the many obstacles.