Rebels Advance

A huge congratulations to the Scott Central Rebel Baseball team on their defeat of Enterprise-Lincoln in games one and two of the First Round of playoffs. They will advance to the 2nd Round and play at Taylorsville this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. They will host Taylorsville on Friday with the first pitch at 6 p.m. This is the first time in Scott Central Baseball history that a team has advanced to the 2nd Round. Good luck Rebels, and no matter the outcome, we are so proud of each of you and your accomplishments. In other baseball news, Treyon Wash, a senior at SC, has been selected to play in this year’s Mississippi Crossroads Diamond Club 1A/2A All Star game on June 12 at William Carey College.

Congratulations to Jocey Bell who made color guard co-captain at ECCC. On May 13th, the Rebel Pride Band will host its Awards/Spring Concert.

We are also proud of our Archery team who finished in 7th place in the state out of 32 schools from our division. Great job to Coach Jonathan Jacobs and the archery team!