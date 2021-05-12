Proud of the Scott Central baseball team

The 2021 Baseball season has ended for Scott Central. The Rebels set a school record by advancing to the 2nd round of playoffs. Although they came up short, they have every reason to be proud of their accomplishments.

Coach Kent Lewis made the following comments on the Scott Central Rebel Baseball Facebook page about his team, “I do want to say how proud, we as a coaching staff, are of this team. These kids always worked. Never waivered. Stuck to plans. And battled. They are better for it. They will be great in the future for it. This game is funny; it reveals tons of character. And this Scott Central Baseball team has great character. Everyone should be proud of their sons. All of you have done a great job.” In addition, three Scott Central players have been selected to play in this year’s Division 6/2A All Division team. Congratulations to Brennan Gardner, Treyon Wash and Zechariah Parodi on this well-earned recognition.

Music students of Irene Martin will be presented in recital Thursday, May 20, 6:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove Methodist Church. Performing will be Abigail and Anna King, Madison Sturrup, Lisa Biggert, Shirley Jones, Kellie Waggoner, Khaleb Shepard, Rainey and Gabby Lee, Tristan Jones, Kylie, Brynnley and Lydia Powell, Brooklyn Chisholm, Calei Gilstrap, and Nic Boswell. Also performing will be Ethan Powell, cellist student of Emily Baker. Weekend guests of Irene Martin for Mother's Day were Steve, Karon and Mary Martin, Tara and Zac Whittington and Antoinette, Raymond and Chris Noel of New Orleans.

After the storms passed through last week, many parts of central Mississippi looked somewhat like a war zone. There are huge trees, many over a hundred years old, ripped up by the roots and toppled over. What is more amazing is that it took mere minutes for that storm to cause so much destruction. It is certainly a reminder to heed the storm and tornado warnings. I am so grateful and thankful that, despite the downed trees, damaged homes and loss of power, God protected and spared lives in our little neck of the woods. God is good all the time. All the time God is good.