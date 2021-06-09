Church is Busy Again

Friday guests of Irene Martin were Letha Brantley, Ruth Gaddis, Kathy Lee and Tonja Madison, the members of the quartet, The Faithful Hearts. They will be assisting Irene in her concert on Saturday, June 26, 2 p.m., at the Forest Presbyterian Church.

First time visitors of Irene last week were Mrs. Peggy Summers-Jones and Nathan from Walnut Grove.

Next Wednesday, June 16, Harperville Baptist Church will kick-off its summer children and youth program. We will meet at the church at 6:00 p.m. and then travel right up the road to the Rawson’s cabin for games, food and a devotional. Each Wednesday this summer, children and youth will meet at the church for a worship service, followed by a meal in the fellowship hall.

Plans are underway for Vacation Bible School which will begin July 22nd. More details to follow. For a few weeks now, a growing number of folks have been meeting at the church gym to play volleyball and fellowship. A group of ladies will be attending a Women of Hope Rally in Newton on Saturday, June 19th. It is so great to see our church getting busy again! If you have been waiting to come back to church, the time is now!