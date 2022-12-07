State Champions!

The Scott Central Rebels are Back-to-Back State Champions! For the second year in a row, our Scott Central Rebels are the reigning Class 2A Champions. The Rebels successfully held on to the title with their spectacular win over Charleston (42-12) on Saturday in the Gridiron Classic at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Mississippi High School Athletic Association has awarded the following honors: Coach of the Year is Jeff Stockstill, Overall/Offensive Player of the Year is Quez Goss, Defensive Player is Zechariah Parodi, First Team Offense is J.J. Butler, First Team Defense is DsSavion Gray, and Second Team Defense is Trey Edwards. Congratulations to these and all the members of the coaching staff and players for their amazing season and state championship title. They have worked hard through adversity and injuries to make this dream a reality. They can forever be proud of their accomplishments!

We have only a couple of weeks left in this semester. We are super busy with various activities and basketball season is in full swing. Nine weeks exams will begin on Friday, December 16th, and continue on Monday, December 19th, and on Tuesday, December 20th which is a 60% school day. The Christmas Holidays officially start on Wednesday, December 20th and students will return on January 10th.

This Saturday, December 10th, the SC Varsity Cheer Squad will compete in the MHSAA Cheer Competition at 4:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum. We wish them great success as they compete!

Harperville Baptist recently lost a lifetime member with the passing of Mr. Gene Myers. His services were held at the church, and we extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, Mrs. Eula Ann Myers, his sons, Harry and Mickey, and their families.

On Thursday, December 9th, the HBC Women’s Ministry hosted their annual Ornament Swap which was attended by several members and guests. On Sunday, the entire church enjoyed a Holiday Potluck Luncheon after the morning service. Bible Drill practice is being conducted each week and the children and youth ministries are meeting regularly on Wednesdays. The Youth are also currently selling Hoodies and T-shirts to help fund their Centrifuge trip this upcoming summer.