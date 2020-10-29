Do your part, Vote!

The last game of the regular season will be played this Friday, and not on Thursday, as originally scheduled. The Rebels will travel just a short distance to meet up with the Lake Hornets.

Student Council Officers were elected at Scott Central last week. The 2020-2021 Student Body Officers are Alexis Guthrie, President, Jocey Bell, Vice President and Nic Boswell, Secretary. The stduents who will be representing their class as President, Vice-President and Secretary are respectively listed as follows: Senior Class Officers are Karis Bobbitt, Krisdeanna Leatherwood and Lacey Shaw; Junior Class Officers are Taylor Black, Kadevyan Cager and James Darby. Sophomore Class Officers are Jalen Derricks, Tyler Carson and Aundraya Ealy. Freshman Class Officers are Caden Martin and Ali Hollingsworth.

Members of the Harperville Baptist Mission Team left out at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday to travel to Jennings, LA. The people of Jennings have been struck especially hard by the two recent hurricanes that caused damage to their city and homes.

Our team partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to provide support to people hit the hardest in this area. The team consisted of Jason Tillman, David Benton, Ronnie Rawson, Brooke Rawson, Chase Hall, Gage Lee and Tori Sanders. They worked at the home of a Jennings’ resident and cleared debris and helped with repairs to their home. It was a long day, but a rewarding experience.

One would probably have to be living under a rock to not know that there is an upcoming election next Tuesday. Nevertheless, I would still encourage everyone to take advantage of the most important right that we have as citizens. Nothing should be more important to anyone than going to the polls and casting your vote for the candidatse that you believe will best serve the interest of our country. Every vote does matter! Do your part and vote on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.