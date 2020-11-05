Congratulations Rebels

The Scott Central Rebels cinched the title of District 6 – 2A Champions with the final win of the season against Lake, by a score of 40-0. The Rebels go into the playoffs this upcoming Friday as the number one seed and with home field advantage.

SC Clubs and organizations hosted a Trunk or Treat event last Thursday to allow SC and local children to safely enjoy trick or treat. The event was headed up by the SC Beta Club which is under the direction of Pamela Kennedy. Thanks to all the clubs, organizations, teachers, and students who gave their time and donated candy to help with this event. Several hundred children and parents attended the event.

The Educators Rising Club hosted Red Ribbon Week last week. They conducted daily challenges and activities to help children learn about the dangers of drug use. They always make the week long event a fun one with dress up day. On Friday, students were allowed to dress up in costumes to help “Scare Away Drugs!”.

The Lady Rebels started their season with a big will against SE Lauderdale at the Choctaw Central Classic. The Lady Rebel Nation will be hosting the 1st Annual Lady Rebel Classic this week.

Recent weekend guests of Irene Martin were Raymond and Antoinette Noel of New Orleans. Joining them for Saturday night supper, were Steve, Karon, Russell and Mary Martin, Justice Harvey, Connor Steptoe, and Token McCurdy.