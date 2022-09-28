Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Willie Lee Pace, Jr. who died September 15th and was remembered during his Celebration of Life Saturday, September 24th at Greater Deliverance COGIC. Pastor Jermaine Jones delivered Mr. Pace’s eulogy and Sister Phylis Campbell was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Missionary Anna Lisa Patrick, Pastor Sheldon Thomas, Sister Kim Watts, and Sylvania and Premella Holifield. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mrs. Patricia Ann Watts Pace, and their children, Tokasha (Latoya) Watts, Willie, Jr. (Samantha) Pace, Charlotte Pace, and Pamela Pace. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Julian Parker, Lewis Joseph, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Rev. Henry and Marquita Patrick, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Sammie Jean Webb, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were challenged to continue to take care of their brothers and sisters in need. Fr. Adolfo shared that each time we hear this gospel, we are hearing “give money to the poor.” However, the Lord reminded him during his homily that it is not about money but about fulfilling the real needs of our brothers and sisters. The Lord didn’t reproach the fisherman because he didn’t give money to Lazarus, but because he didn’t care for him. Lazarus didn’t need money, he needed love and care of his illness and hunger, which wouldn’t had been solved just by giving him a couple of coins. What God really wanted from the rich man was to care for Lazarus. We must remember that we are administrators of God’s goods, and we must never forget the necessities of those around us.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed Sunday’s message from Pastor Shirley Wilder. Her message was entitled, “Broken to Be Blessed.” Her Scripture referenced was Genesis 32:22-32.

The Legacy Connections students, under the tutelage of Legacy Executive Director Constance Burwell, participated in their Pre-Enrichment Series program Sunday, September 25th at the Slaughter Library/Legacy Building. Youth attendees were Addison Lyles, Azaeliyah Lyles, Kylah Smith, Zikeya Marshall Gill, Breyial Tyahshi Joseph, Ocean Talisha Brene Banks, Cadynce Shepard, and James Burwell, III.

Activities scheduled for the Enrichment Series include Health Is Wealth Challenge, Nursing Home Treat Visits in Forest, Newton and Morton, Enrichment Bags for Forest Head Start students and Canton Day Care youth, Love4Books distribution at local businesses, Save Our Youth Through Community Action, Intergenerational Dialogues, and Comfort Packages for Dialysis Patients. The Enrichment Series (honoring the late W. L. Slaughter and the late Olivia Kelley Slaughter) begins September 28th and will end October 9th.

Legacy Advisory Board Member Malcolm Marlo Perry visited the Legacy offices during his trip home to attend the 2022 JSU Sports Hall of Fame Banquet. He was the invited guest of honoree Coach Carl “Big C” Roberts who was a JSU offensive lineman and USFL professional in 1984 and 1985. Marlo’s mother, Mrs. Esther Perry, niece, Cara Ringo and her daughter Wave, accompanied him to the offices. We’re proud of Marlo and appreciate his support and investment in his home county.

Congratulations to Alcorn State University and Jackson State University football teams on their weekend victories. Alcorn State defeated Pine Bluff 38 to 21, and Jackson State defeated MS Valley 41 to 7.

Forest High School and Scott Central Attendance Center students attended High School Day and enjoyed both games. They enjoyed the games and all of the festivities of this learning experience. They were treated to special grilled treats at the JSU Tailgating. Thanks to all who made the High School Day possible and to Vincent Jones for providing these treats.

Forest High School Marching Band earned the Grand Champion Trophy during the Band Competition held at West Lauderdale. Congratulations to Directors Kevin Bishop and Mark Davis. Thanks to Legacy Change Agent Breyial Joseph for sharing this news.

James, Jr., Constance and James, III Burwell enjoyed the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Beloved Baroque” September 10th at St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Jackson. This vibrant suite of intimate classics featured masterpieces by Giovanni Gabrieli, Frederic Handel, Antonia Vivaldi, Jean-Joseph Mouret, Giuseppe Torelli, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. Crafton Beck was the Music Director and Conductor, and MSO Brass Quintet were among the featured musicians.

Special thanks to Workers’ Compensation Judge Melba Dixon for her volunteerism with Legacy. We are keeping her in our prayers while she recuperates.

Kudos to the “Hayes Sisters” who continue to celebrate sisterhood with their annual travel retreats. They are the daughters of the late Principal Emmett and the late Mrs. Odie Hayes, and they continue the family tradition of educational travels. Carolyn Amerson, Paulette Patton, Gwen Williams, and Jackie Hampton enjoyed touring Laurel, Hattiesburg, and Biloxi. Last year, they toured the MS Delta. We encourage all readers to enjoy each day with your loved ones.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born during the first week in October, namely Corey Ragland, Breanna Jones, Will Jones, Jeremy White (1), Tiffany Burks, Margaret Cox, and Vicky Patrick (2), Myquita Bradford, Satoya Johnson, Ananias McBride, John Reiss and Breyial Joseph (3), Amy Diane Rhodes and Anthony Jones (4), Annie S. Hughes, Mitchell Wilson, April Robinson, Stewart Lee and Shenekia Ford (5), Jalisa Pinkston, Brenda Jones, Chris Robinson, Shenell Jones, Sharon Jones, Gail Lee, Jon’taesha Ormond, and Tony Patrick (6), and Jessica Darby and Rita Goedken (7).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 688: Julian Parker graduated from Forest High School and Alcorn State University. He is a Legacy Change Agent and Mentor. Among the many jobs and activities he participates in are mentoring, law enforcement, radio broadcasting (certified broadcaster), cattle ranching, and certified scuba diver. He still finds time to volunteer to assist senior citizens, mentor students, and help others as he continues to invest in empowering our community. Cynthia Melton provided the correct answer.

Quiz Teaser # 689: Which African American Scott County resident and Florida native is a CPA, retired IRS Regional Director and a graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta?