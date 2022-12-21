There are two ways one can look at this impending doom of a 10 degree eve of Christmas Eve.

1. Boy that really sucks because I live in a 150 year old house that has been prone to freezing pipes and icy explosions in the past. Plus, I’ve got another house at the Ross Barnett Reservoir where a dinner party of 25 is scheduled for Christmas night meaning wife Danny will have to stay over there and keep the water dripping, and I’ll have to stay over here and keep the water dripping. No fun! No fun at all!

OR:

2. Well it really does feel like Christmas this year. Kind of like we are the North Pole. A nice fire in the fireplace and maybe even a bit of snow.

What to do, what to do. Which to choose, which to choose. Pitty party or Christmas party.

Pitty Party, Christmas Party?

Pitty Party, Christmas Party?

Pitty Party, Christmas Party

Well let’s ponder the two and see what we get.

Perhaps I will watch the Christmas movie Home Alone, while I’m home alone. Might do that in between dripping water, firing up the heaters, and watching the porch plants melt into themselves.

This is not the first time this old, old, old house has endured the pain of sub-freezing temperatures, but it is the first time since we’ve been living in it that the weather man is claiming it is going to be 10 degrees.

The last time I remember it being this cold at Christmas was in 1983. Danny, and I had only been married for a little over two years and I had just finished up my tenure at Mississippi State University with a Bachelor degree in hand.

I think the low that Christmas Eve was about 3 or 4 degrees and as we huddled around a fire in a barrel on my parent’s patio, our drinks froze in their glasses, and mustached men were wearing ice on their lips. I was one of those mustached men with hair on my head and hair on my face.

The head hair is pretty much gone now and the lip decor was shaved off in the late ‘80s for good, I think, although I allow it to return every now and then just to see what it looks like. What it looks like is old. Old, old, old gray hair so it doesn’t stay for very long. Well, during the pandemic it hung around for a while. Lots of things were different during the pandemic.

That year, 1983, though, although it was frigid cold out there we sure did have a grand time. Fireworks were bursting in air. “Smells like Christmas,” my dad said then and still says today. That’s what he always says about the smell of fireworks.

The fire was warm, and the company was warmer. My parents were healthy and young. My dad was ten years younger than I am now and my mom, well my mom was in her 40s.

I almost wish it was 1983 again.

Mom died three years ago and my dad will turn 90 in less than a month. Wow, where did all those years go. Where did all those Christmases go?

As I joked on Sunday with our daughter, Rachel-Johanna, who will be 30 on February 1, that Christmas was “rurnt” because of this pending freeze and our family being separated on the eve of the eve of Christmas she texted me these four simple words, “we gotta save Christmas.”

Well folks, that’s all it took.

We gotta save Christmas 2022 no matter how cold it gets. No matter how many pipes freeze and burst they can be fixed. We gotta save Christmas. No matter how many plants wither and die, we gotta save Christmas. No matter what happens, no matter what, we gotta save Christmas.

So, we’re gonna fire up the grill and get the rotisserie turning and that group of 25 will be feasting on “roast beast.” We’re gonna put the salmon in the smoker and even if it takes it a little bit longer to smoke, we’re gonna have smoked salmon too.

Were going to sip on milk punch, and toast with a glass of champagne and Christmas, my friends, is going to be saved.

We’re going to do it. Nothing can stop us now. No, nothing can stop us, not one single thing.

Pitty party?

No. Absolutely not.

There will be no pitty party here.

There will be a dinner. A Christmas dinner. A fine Christmas dinner.

Yes, it really does feel like Christmas. It really does!

Have a merry one.