We are sorry to learn of the February 20th transition of Ms. Hattie McClendon whose life was celebrated Saturday, March 6th at the Blutcha COGIC Cemetery. Elder Clyde Johnson officiated and delivered her eulogy. Ms. Melinda Sanders and Ms. Thelma Griffin were program participants. Our prayers are with her daughters, Sherry and Katrinia, and brothers Bennie and Billy Ray. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her services.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held for Mrs. Bular “Bemmie” Parrott, Saturday, March 13th at Whitehead Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage. Rev. O. J. Hudson officiated and delivered her eulogy. Other program participants were Ray Pinkston, Louise McCarthy, Yarsha Walker, and Ruth Warren. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Dianne Edmonds, Marie Carson, Oscar Parrott, Earl Parrott, and Cassandra Parrott, and a special friend, Willie Townsend.

Our prayers are with the family of Morton High School graduate Ityrious “Teay” Bowie who transitioned Tuesday, March 9th at Merit Medical Center. Memorial services were held Saturday at Mt. Zion. Our prayers are with his family, especially his parents Regina Bowie and Reggie Boyd. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the March 1st transition of Vernon Jordan, Jr. He was an attorney, business executive and civil rights activist who became a close advisor to Presidents Clinton and Obama. As an attorney, he was a part of the legal team that desegregated the University of Georgia. As an activist, he led the National Urban League from 1971 to 1981. He leaves a great legacy!

We are sorry to learn of the transition of vocalist Mary Wilson who gained worldwide recognition as a founding member of The Supremes, one of the most successful Motown acts of the 1960’s, and the best-charting female group in America. She transitioned at her Las Vegas home February 8th. She was known and beloved as “One of the most precious spirits.”

We are saddened by the March 2nd transition of former WJTV News Sports Director, Rick Whitlow. He brought much enjoyment into our lives for many years. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Attorney Phillip Brooks who transitioned March 3rd. He was a Harvard Law School graduate and studied at the Gutenbery University in Germany prior to entering law school. Phillip practiced law in Jackson prior to joining MINACT that managed several Jobs Corps sites across the country for 19 years. We will remember this Yazoo City native’s contributions.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely LeKendra “Rudi” Burks who is hospitalized; Mrs. Helen Harris who is recuperating at home; Mesdames Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Evelyn Williams, Mamie Spencer, Ernestine Reed, Fannie Bradford, Carrie “Nette” Smith, Helen Reed, Flo Chambers, Cora Odom, Don Bell, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, John Lee Evans, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and Rev. Larry and Lamar Weathers.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Fourth Sunday of Lent with Father Alexis of the Servants of the Most Holy Trinity as our Sacramental Minister. Scripture references were 2 Chr 36:14-16, 19-23; Eph 2:2-10; and Jn 3:14-21. While we are surrounded by extreme darkness, we can still witness God’s love. Let us celebrate the ways we can witness God’s love. His homily message was about making decisions. Options are placed before us, and we either choose Jesus and the extraordinary way of life that He has outlined for us, or we go along with the movements of society. The way of life that Jesus promotes is based on the dignity of each person, who is made in the image and likeness of God. Actions that dismiss, demean, damage, or destroy human life are contrary to the teaching, life, and example of Jesus.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered her message via Facebook live and teleconference. Before addressing her topic, she requested continued prayer for Mrs. Lucy Moore; and she prayed for healing over this land and special prayers for national leaders, teachers, and front-line workers. The topic of her message was “Press On” and the scripture reference was Philippians 3:4-14. When you feel down, press on. Pressing on is the work of Christians as we moved toward Heaven. We must live by grace and strive and focus on the Lord. Make your relationship with God personal – does He know you? Now is the time to say, “Yes” to the Father. Her closing song, in her usual style, was “Pressing On.”

Little Rock M. B. Church services are still via YouTube. Devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. His message theme was “Consecrate Yourself to God!” Scriptures referenced were Joshua 3:5 and Mark 4:35-40. Consecrate your life means to dethrone self and enthrone Christ as the head of your life and watch God do amazing things in your life. Make yourself available to God and allow Him to use you as a vessel of His service. When the Holy Spirit reigns in your life, He becomes your leader and teacher. Choose the Christ-directed life over the self-directed life. Remember the ABC’s of salvation … Admit, Believe, and Confess.

The Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Board of Directors met, via Zoom, Sunday, March 14th and expressed appreciation for such positive community support and cooperation with the Legacy Pandemic Assistance Outreach Program covering the counties of Scott, Leake and Newton. Members noted that the Legacy Virtual Connection Programs continue to provide numerous services, and the benefits to Change Agents are most impressive. Members attending the meeting were Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq., Shirley Sykes, Dr. Stephanie Rhodes, CPA Henry Slaughter, Judge Denise Owens, Verna Myers, Andre Hollis, Mayor Gerald Keeton, and Jody Matheny. The Olivia Group President and consultant Constance Olivia Burwell was also in attendance.

Special recognition was given to Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer, Renee Bradford, and the COVID-19 staff and front-line workers, the Forest Sanitation Department Director Jamie Patrick and staff, Forest Librarian Diane McLaurin and staff, and Fresenius Kidney Care Manger Cynthia Adams Coates and staff. We salute all front-line workers and tip our hats of appreciation to them.

Birthday greetings to babies born between March 21st-26th, namely Phaneca Morgan and Brandy Rush (21), Myra Murrell Davis and Destiny Phillips (23), Rosa Orellana (24), Catina Derricks-Harris, Lawanca Pinkston, Robert Buchanan, and Zamiah Patrick (25).

Answer to Women’s History Quiz Teaser #609: Mrs. Katherine Johnson, who lived to be 101 years old, worked for NASA for more than 30 years. She studied how to use geometry for space travel. She figured out the paths for the spacecraft to orbit Earth and to land on the Moon. She was one of the first African American women to be hired by NASA.

Women’s History Quiz Teaser # 610: Which former Mississippi sharecropper was one of the motivators and architects of the federal legislation that prohibited racial discrimination in voting?